Photography, by its nature, is a medium of representation as much as it is one of exclusion, each picture selectively framing the world to focus on its subject.
A similar statement could be made about Pride Month, a celebration of visibility for individuals often left out or excised from the focal point of society and often refused comfortable existence at the legal level.
These are the tensions and cultural issues at play in Jonathan Carver Moore’s Pride Month offering “Sanibonani,” a group exhibition at the gallery featuring work by the major South African artist and activist Zanele Muholi along with Muholi Art Institute students Mellisa Mbambo, Collen Mfazwe, Lulu Mhlana, Nkosi Ngiphile, and Sipho Nuse.
The title, “Sanibonani,” is a Zulu greeting used in the address of a group of people, capturing the spirit of welcoming and celebration that both the exhibition and the works in it represent.
Emphasizing visibility and presence for queer South African art and artists, the show marks the first time any of Muholi’s students have exhibited outside South Africa.
The Art Institute, founded in 2022 in Cape Town, welcomes students from throughout South Africa to develop their work — across media including painting, writing, music, sculpture and photography — for a period of six months to a year, covering their housing costs, studio space and a stipend. The students included in “Sanibonani” are photographers, mostly working in self-portraiture evocative of Muholi’s.
Nuse’s pictures, a series of three color photos, show the artist dressed in the traditional garb of the Ulwaluko ceremony, a coming-of-age ritual for men of the Xosha people, which includes adolescent circumcision.
Here, Nuse stands and sits before the camera wrapped in a white and red blanket, his face caked with dried mud. The pictures explore the dynamic of a queer person trying to garner the respect of their community and Nuse’s reclamation of what manhood means to him by restaging the ritual on his own terms.
Mfazwe and Mbambo also present personal narratives through radically unflinching views of their trans bodies. In one black-and-white shot, Mfazwe reclines topless on a couch; in another, he washes his face, both pictures exhibiting a weariness.
In the double self-portrait “Abalele” (2022) a post-transition Mfazwe holds his passport up to the camera — the legal document featuring a headshot of him pre-transition. Mbambo’s color photograph “Identity 2” (2023) shows her seated on a pedestal, looking into the camera and, by extension, at the viewer, with a determined gaze.
The gaze — both the viewers’ and the subjects’ — plays a large part in the exhibition.
Selections from Muholi’s defining series of self-portraits, “Somnyama Ngonyama,” proceeds from which will directly support the Art Institute and also heavily feature the artist’s gaze. Dressed in various costumes, Muholi almost always stares back at the viewer.
By employing them in complex and dynamic ways, these photographers give agency back to queer bodies either too often scrutinized or not viewed enough. This is about queer artists taking space on their terms.
In addition to the selections from “Somnyama Ngonyama,” the exhibition features Muholi’s sculptural debut on the West Coast. The large-scale bronze sculpture “Muholi III” (2023) is a nearly three-and-a-half-foot tall representation of the artist in a bow tie and fedora, arms crossed with an expression of determination on their face. The sculpture expands the theme of presence, bringing the artist into the round and deepening the dialogue of their work in the context of art history.
In addition to their self-portraits, Ngiphile and Mhlana’s black-and-white photographs show tender moments shared by themselves and others. In Mhlana’s “Ntshware ka letsoho” (2022) a person’s hand rests gently on another’s body. “Uthando Lwendoda” (2022) shows two male-presenting nudes caressing and sharing an intimate gaze.
In Ngiphile’s “Yithilaba” (2022), the photographer and their friend sit back to back in a bathtub, tilting their heads to rest on each other’s shoulders. It’s moments like these that reflect the poetic intimacy of the exhibition on the whole.
As much as the show makes space for these artists’ unapologetic presence, it welcomes us to take the time to see them.