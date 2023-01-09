Twice each month, The Examiner’s Comix Showcase highlights the art and artists of the Bay Area, with an emphasis on local comics and culture. We feature veteran cartoonists, up and comers, indie and mainstream artists with slice of life and goofball humor. Here are four more.

Nidhi Chanani is the author of the graphic novels "Pashmina," "Jukebox" and "Shark Princess" and the picture book "What Will My Story Be?" She’s illustrated a number of picture books, including "I Will be Fierce" and "Binny’s Diwali." Chanani lives in the East Bay. Visit her online at everydayloveart.com

Andrew Farago is the curator of the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco, author of numerous books on cartoons and chair of the Northern California chapter of the National Cartoonists Society.

