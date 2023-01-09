Twice each month, The Examiner’s Comix Showcase highlights the art and artists of the Bay Area, with an emphasis on local comics and culture. We feature veteran cartoonists, up and comers, indie and mainstream artists with slice of life and goofball humor. Here are four more.
Nidhi Chanani is the author of the graphic novels "Pashmina," "Jukebox" and "Shark Princess" and the picture book "What Will My Story Be?" She’s illustrated a number of picture books, including "I Will be Fierce" and "Binny’s Diwali." Chanani lives in the East Bay. Visit her online at everydayloveart.com
Tyler Cohen (She/They) is a cartoonist, graphic designer and educator. Their book, "Primahood: Magenta," won the 2017 Bisexual Book Award for Graphic Memoir. Cohen’s work has appeared online at PEN Illustrated and MuthaMagazine.com, and in print in numerous anthologies, including the Eisner Award-winning Drawing Power and Ignatz Award-winning Qu33r.
Cara Goldstein has more than 15 years of experience teaching for San Francisco Unified, Piedmont Recreation Department and Liv and Chiu art studio. She is a Fulbright Scholar and Yale University National Fellow. Her mentor was Disney’s Al Baruch, creator of Captain Hook in "Peter Pan." She just finished a graphic memoir called "My Life In Buildings.” She tutors kids in comics and portfolio development as well as guest lectures at colleges. carasartstudio.com
Steve Gennrich’s accomplishments include taking almost every City College of San Francisco art class, graduating from the San Francisco Comedy College, serving on the Youth Art Exchange board of directors and entering (but never winning) the New Yorker cartoon caption contest. He deepened his artistic career at the Exploratorium, where he built many popular exhibits, including the slinky treadmill and pier piling pivot. He's currently working at a climate-tech startup, skating the Rockridge BART curbs and trying to crack up his friends. See more of his ridiculous drawings at instagram.com/stevie_scribbles/
Andrew Farago is the curator of the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco, author of numerous books on cartoons and chair of the Northern California chapter of the National Cartoonists Society.