Twice each month, The Examiner’s Comix Showcase highlights the art and artists of the Bay Area, with an emphasis on local comics and culture. We feature veteran cartoonists, up and comers, indie and mainstream artists with slice of life and goofball humor. Here are four more.
Erin Tselenchuk
Erin Tselenchuk illustrates and creates comics for companies, small businesses and nonprofits as well as her community, making satirical comics focused on parenting and society. During daylight hours, Erin is a co-founder of RISEQUITY, a diversity, equity and inclusion firm. Follow her on Instagram@churnworkscartoons
Alex Schumacher
Alex Schumacher is an author/illustrator whose work includes the webcomics “Decades of (in)Experience” and the online misadventures of “Mr. Butterchips.” A collection of the latter was released in July, 2020 by SLG Publishing, and was relaunched in 2021. Since 2018, Alex has also written for industry outlets such as Comicon.com, The Comic Book Yeti and Monkeys Fighting Robots Magazine. His debut middle-grade graphic novel will be released in 2023. alexschumacherart.com
Neil G. Ballard
Neil G. Ballard is a cartoonist and muralist living and working in San Francisco. He makes promotional comics and cartoons for businesses and organizations. Visit neilgballard.com to see more of his work and to sign up for his newsletter.
Lawrence Lindell
Lawrence Lindell is a Bay Area cartoonist. He makes comics with Laneha House, The New Yorker, Drawn and Quarterly and RH Graphic. Lawrencelindell.com
Andrew Farago is the curator of the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco, author of numerous books on cartoons and chair of the Northern California chapter of the National Cartoonists Society.