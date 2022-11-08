Eye-catching works by Chanel Miller and Jenifer K Wofford can be seen from the Hyde Street side of the Asian Art Museum — the inaugural work in the Brayton Wilbur Foundation Gallery, named for the late Brayton Wilbur Jr.
Museum mania is hitting San Francisco on Dec. 3 and 4, with 21 museums opening their doors to the public for Free Museum Weekend.
Among the participating museums are S.F. stars — the Asian Art Museum, California Academy of Sciences and San Francisco Museum of Modern Art — as well as lesser known spots, such as the Letterform Archive, SF Camerawork and McEvoy Foundation for the Arts. The two-day free entry extravaganza is partly funded by anonymous donors to protect art institutions from financial loss, The Chronicle reported.
Museums span neighborhoods across The City, but for those looking to hit many birds with one BART, Dogpatch —SoMa and Golden Gate Park offer concentrated arrays of exhibitions.
The participating museums vary by day. Saturday includes the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco’s de Young Museum and Legion of Honor, GLBT Historical Society Museum, Cartoon Art Museum, Museum of Craft and Design, the Walt Disney Family Museum, California Academy of Sciences, Letterform Archive, SF Camerawork, McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, Truhlsen-Marmor Museum of the Eye, Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco and the Minnesota Street Project and American Bookbinders Museum.
Art institutions slated for free admission on Sunday are the Children’s Creativity Museum, Asian Art Museum, Contemporary Jewish Museum, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Museum of African Diaspora, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts and the Exploratorium.
Event organizers recommend that guests reserve tickets in advance, though a limited number will be available on site at participating museums. Once you have one ticket, it will serve as a pass to all those participating.