25846972_web1_210716-SFE-TEAMLAB-HydeStreet_1

Eye-catching works by Chanel Miller and Jenifer K Wofford can be seen from the Hyde Street side of the Asian Art Museum — the inaugural work in the Brayton Wilbur Foundation Gallery, named for the late Brayton Wilbur Jr. 

Museum mania is hitting San Francisco on Dec. 3 and 4, with 21 museums opening their doors to the public for Free Museum Weekend.

Among the participating museums are S.F. stars — the Asian Art Museum, California Academy of Sciences and San Francisco Museum of Modern Art — as well as lesser known spots, such as the Letterform Archive, SF Camerawork and McEvoy Foundation for the Arts. The two-day free entry extravaganza is partly funded by anonymous donors to protect art institutions from financial loss, The Chronicle reported.

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua