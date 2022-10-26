San Francisco based painter and scale model maker, Nathaniel J. Bice has a new take on tiny homes in The City.
Bice emulates the distinctive architecture of San Francisco residences and edifices in miniature models, built at around 1:200 scale. It started out as the pandemic project of a scenic designer for live theater, blossomed into an opportunity to offer people a piece of their home, or a place that has been important to them, to commemorate the structure.
“I think every home has a special and unique character, and I work to capture that in the model just as a painter would try to capture the likeness of a person in a portrait,” says Bice.
The model dimensions vary, averaging around the size of a playing card, were it three dimensional — about 3 inches in height, by two inches width and length. These are much smaller than the models Bice makes for his role as a scenic designer, which tend to scale at close to 1:50. In practice, it’s one quarter inch to one foot. These models depict the set design for a given show, which allows everyone in the production to visualize the space.
Bice, who is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been making scale sets since high school. He attended Cornish College of the Arts for Performance Production, where he honed on the skill. Bice learned under the tutelage of Matthew Smucker, a designer in Seattle, with whom he worked following graduation on productions like Rock of Ages and Matilda.
In San Francisco, he's been working with local scenic designer Nina Ball. He’s built scale sets for companies like Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Shotgun Players, Marin Theater, San Francisco Playhouse, and Aurora Theater. It’s the perfect role for him, Bice says. But when COVID-19 closed down in-person productions, he needed something else to curb his craft craving.
“At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic all theater was shut down for a period and there were no models to build,” Bice says. “I didn’t want to go anywhere at all, so I challenged myself to make art with stuff that I already had around the house.”
On hand, Bice had small boxes — for gift or jewelry — that he transformed into a diorama, in which he featured a pocket-size San Francisco Victorian. “After that project I realized that the house would be better as an art object all on its own,” he says.
Bice began advertising for commissions, offering each house on its own platform, encased in a glass dome for safe preservation — not quite a snow globe, but close.
The homes aren’t quite architecturally accurate, as Bice is yet to receive real blueprints. Instead, he takes a flurry of photographs of the home during an in-person visit and then does his best to approximate dimensions. He creates a scale drawing of each side, then builds it out using matboard, paper, transparency film, gesso, and gouache paint. Each ornament is made by hand.
“Sometimes I’m working on pieces that are so tiny that I can lose them by breathing on them,” says Bice.
In one instance, a client asked for three models of the same home — for themselves, their sibling, and their parents. Primarily, the projects are commissions of homes around the Bay Area. A theater building has also been in Bice’s pipeline. The varying requests have led him to learn about the many home styles that San Francisco streets sport.
Victorian’s are unexpectedly simple, while Queen Annes can be tough with their rounded detailing. Much attention is paid to the thickness of materials, as they contribute to the perception of scale. Ironically, being a craftsman himself, The City’s Craftsman homes give him the most trouble, “because of the shingle siding and all the different ways they use bits of lumber,” Bice says.
“I know that anyone who is commissioning a model of their home, for themselves or a loved one, is someone who appreciates and loves their home,” says Bice. “Sometimes they own it and have put a lot of effort into taking care of it, and sometimes they are renters who know they may have to leave some day and want to take a piece of it with them when they go.”
Home has always been where the heart is. Now, it's where the art is.
Bice’s work is set to be on display in galleries around San Francisco soon, and not just inside a life-size version of itself. One tiny house is on display at Soft Times Gallery and another will soon be showcased at Studio Gallery (for their annual "TINY" exhibition.)
