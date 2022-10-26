San Francisco based painter and scale model maker, Nathaniel J. Bice has a new take on tiny homes in The City.

Bice emulates the distinctive architecture of San Francisco residences and edifices in miniature models, built at around 1:200 scale. It started out as the pandemic project of a scenic designer for live theater, blossomed into an opportunity to offer people a piece of their home, or a place that has been important to them, to commemorate the structure.

