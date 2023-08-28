Authenticity.jpeg

Tillman’s choice of fabrics gives each subject a distinct character, accentuating their hair and nails with subtle beadwork and embroidery.

 Adana Tillman and Jonathan Carver Moore

Quilting and embroidery have long been sidelined as domestic labor, or “women’s work,” at best appreciated as folk art. But these crafts are finding their way into the fine arts and a new exhibition at a Market Street gallery is a shining example.

Atlanta-based artist Adana Tillman‘s solo show, “I Am Everyday People,” at Jonathan Carver Moore, pushes the boundaries of textile art in a series of quilted portraits of Black people, alone and in groups, that are bursting with vibrant color and joy.

