Martine Gutierrez, "Aphrodite from ANTI-ICON: APOKALYPSIS,” 2021. Chromogenic print, hand-distressed welded aluminum frame © Martine Gutierrez, courtesy of the artist, RYAN LEE Gallery, New York, and Fraenkel Gallery, San Francisco

Mythology has many meanings. It can be a bedtime story, a hoax or the organizing principle of society, but it’s rarely a fixed position.

Three exhibitions on view in The City right now – from one artist’s latest work to a broad survey of another’s, to a rare selection of scarcely-seen paintings – locate women artists negotiating their relationship to cultural myths across definitions and a broad range of modes and media.

