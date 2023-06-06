Mythology has many meanings. It can be a bedtime story, a hoax or the organizing principle of society, but it’s rarely a fixed position.
Three exhibitions on view in The City right now – from one artist’s latest work to a broad survey of another’s, to a rare selection of scarcely-seen paintings – locate women artists negotiating their relationship to cultural myths across definitions and a broad range of modes and media.
Martine Gutierrez at Fraenkel Gallery
Martine Gutierrez returns to Fraenkel Gallery with a selection of photographs from her recent series “ANTI-ICON: APOKALYPSIS,” originally commissioned by the Public Art Fund in 2021 and displayed in advertising space on bus shelters across New York, Chicago and Boston.
In each almost self-portrait, the photographer fashions herself after a different idol or icon, whether mythological or historical, from Aphrodite to Cleopatra. Her transformations, in the photographic tradition of Cindy Sherman, are eerily convincing. If Whitman “contained multitudes” and Houston was “every woman,” Gutierrez gives both a run for their money through an unapologetic presentation of the trans body.
All the pictures on view are approximately life-sized, about half in lush black-and-white, the other half in iridescent color. Each of Gutierrez’s minimal costumes is fashioned from found materials, the DIY aesthetic clashing with high-end fashion photography production value, eliciting a combustible synthesis of the high and low.
Take “Elizabeth,” for example, in which the queen’s eponymous collar is fashioned from a coil of rebar; in “Joan,” two mossy sticks, secured with twine, make the saint’s sword. Gutierrez strikes the pose of another female warrior in “Judith,” an homage to Artemisia Gentileschi’s early Baroque painting “Judith Slaying Holofernes,” recounting an episode from the Old Testament. Here, she holds a sword made from bent wire and a mannequin head in a plastic bag.
Often nearly, if not fully nude, Gutierrez is shrouded instead in the vestiges of the mythologies these figures undermine and uphold. Conceptually and visually, it feels like a punk sensibility brought to bear on the holiest motifs of cultures across time. But this isn’t mockery – rather, it’s a reframing of the narrative, re-envisioning the heroines of history and offering viewers the opportunity to reevaluate how power is inscribed on and through the body.
Fraenkel Gallery, 49 Geary St., Suite 450, S.F. Tue-Fri, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Sat, 11 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Free. fraenkelgallery.com
Remedios Varo at Gallery Wendi Norris
Eulogized by Andre Breton as “the sorceress who left too soon,” Remedios Varo was one of Europe and Mexico’s seminal Surrealist painters, transmuting the bleakness of a war-torn century into dreary and dreamy urban landscapes.
Born in Spain in 1908, the artist escaped to Paris at the onset of the Spanish Civil War in 1936, then fled Europe in 1941 as the Nazi party rose to power, eventually becoming a Mexican citizen. A rare grouping of 11 works on view at Gallery Wendi Norris exemplifies the high point of Varo’s career, from the late 1940s to her death in 1963.
Her signature illustrative style presents cartoonish characters traversing drab landscapes rife with the startling contrasts typical of traditional Surrealism. Deeply inspired by psychoanalysis, Varo’s work is rife with symbolic imagery, and the devil is in the details.
“Nino y mariposea (Niño triste),” 1961, for example, shows a melancholy pauper wandering an umber alleyway in the shadow of an enormous moth – with a face. In “Encuentro,” 1959, a gaunt female figure shrouded in electric blue tatters examines the contents of a wooden box: the doleful eyes of a head staring back at her. The shelves behind them contain more boxes, leaving the viewer only to imagine what – or who – else they contain. These are haunting scenes, yet they glow with the embers of hope, Varo’s characters the flames of a darkened world.
The painter’s final canvas, “Naturaleza muerta resucitando,” 1963, takes center stage in the exhibition, depicting fruits and dishes levitating above a pinwheeling tablecloth, their placement within the spiral of radiating light from the candle in the center evoking a model galaxy.
It’s the rare Varo devoid of human characters – though close inspection reveals that the mosquitos circling the scene possess humanoid faces – offering a god’s eye view of the universe. Here, Varo takes her place among the stars.
Gallery Wendi Norris, 436 Jackson St., S.F., Tue-Sat, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. gallerywendinorris.com
Taravat Talepasand at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts
Iranian-American multimedia artist Taravat Talepasand’s midcareer survey, “طراوت | TARAVAT,” travels to the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts hot off the heels of a controversial debut at Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minn., where it was censored following complaints from Muslim students.
Deeply rooted in the Iranian Women’s Rights Movement, Talepasand’s work is intentionally iconoclastic – specifically in critiquing censorship and authority over women and women’s bodies in Islam. The survey reveals Talepasand’s practice to be a negotiation of the tensions between Eastern and Western cultures that pervade her life as a woman “made in Iran and born in America,” from religion and political positions to artistic techniques.
The painting “Still Life: Half Sin,” 2011, is a riff on Haft-Sin, an Iranian tradition of assembling symbolic items to celebrate the New Year. Here, Talepasand’s totems include a hookah, a bong and a figurine of a woman in a burka – open to reveal exaggerated breasts.
Several actual renditions of the figurine, made of porcelain, dot the exhibition, adorned with various glazed signifiers: in “BlasphemyTagged,” 2017, the statuette is covered in graffiti tags and an illustration of a pot leaf; in “Demons, Dictators, Blasphemy & Man,” 2017, the character lies broken, separated from a base illustrated with motifs from traditional miniature painting. In a series of figurative graphite drawings, we see women in burkas and hijabs in various stages of undress – one with her middle finger raised to the viewer. Textile – and how it can be politicized – is a major theme for Talepasand.
Two pieces of textile art complement each other in the center of the gallery: “IRAN IRAN IRAN IRAN,” 2017, is a denim jacket covered with buttons and patches (the titular words repeated on the back) and hanging from a noose, while “TRUMP RUNNER,” 2018, is a rug – which Talepasand commissioned in Iran – featuring a repeating image of the ex-president in tears. It’s a middle finger to patriarchy and politicians alike, sounding off the message of the exhibition perhaps best encapsulated in the 2021 text painting that reads, “F---k this shit.”
Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 701 Mission St., S.F.,
Thu-Sun, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Free. ybca.org