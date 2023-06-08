“The San Francisco legend is that it’s cosmopolitan and forward-looking, but it’s just another American city,” James Baldwin once said. “And if you’re a Black man, that’s a very bitter thing to say.”

Baldwin makes this observation in the 1964 documentary film “Take This Hammer,” produced and directed by KQED for National Educational Television, in which the writer tours The City interviewing Black residents about the realities of inequity in the supposed liberal bastion.

Ex // Top Stories