“The San Francisco legend is that it’s cosmopolitan and forward-looking, but it’s just another American city,” James Baldwin once said. “And if you’re a Black man, that’s a very bitter thing to say.”
Baldwin makes this observation in the 1964 documentary film “Take This Hammer,” produced and directed by KQED for National Educational Television, in which the writer tours The City interviewing Black residents about the realities of inequity in the supposed liberal bastion.
Coinciding the 50th anniversary of Baldwin’s trip to San Francisco, an exhibition of visual art, “Invincible Black Soul: The Art of Bearing Witness,” continues the conversation at the San Francisco Arts Commission Main Gallery.
Curated by Mark Harris, the show includes more than 30 works by Harris, Raymond L. Haywood and Bryan Keith Thomas — all Bay Area-based Black artists working across painting, collage and sculpture. The show’s centerpiece is a full-scale reimagining of Baldwin’s study, replete with a desk, typewriter, bookcase and bar, and adorned with work by the exhibiting artists.
A supercut of recorded audio from several of Baldwin’s talks plays ambiently throughout this gallery-within-the-gallery and permeates the larger space. Around this literal nucleus, the show expands, the artists using Baldwin as a jumping-off point to engage themes of Blackness, racism and class.
Keith Thomas’s collages “James Baldwin Passport I” and “James Baldwin Passport II” (both 2023) feature passport photos of Baldwin, news clippings and images of other artists such as Frida Kahlo and San Francisco’s Alonzo King LINES Ballet.
Here, we see Baldwin set within the context of San Francisco and Black history, emphasizing their intersections. Keith Thomas presents other Black icons in his mixed-media paintings, including Harriet Tubman and Chadwick Boseman. These assemblages are layered and visceral, often including objects from photographs to crosses and decorated with flowers and tassels. They’re celebratory, in a reverential way, like the artwork one might find decorating a cathedral.
Similarly, a triptych of small, abstract paintings by Haywood is an homage to the seminal civil rights leaders Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr. and Medgar Evers, all close friends and peers of Baldwin.
In another display of remembrance, Haywood’s “ReDacted Strange FRUIT / 7” (2022) hangs from the gallery’s ceiling like a morbid mobile. The title references a Billie Holiday tune of the same name, itself describing lynched bodies. Haywood’s dangling forms are abstract wood sculptures, and this very abstraction, paired with a reference to redaction in the title, implies ways in which violence against Black bodies goes unseen.
Such is the theme of “Take This Hammer,” in which many of Baldwin’s interviewees describe bureaucratic forms of racist oppression. Baldwin’s visit to San Francisco came just a decade before the decimation of the Fillmore District — a thriving Black community known as “the Harlem of the West” — under a redevelopment project colloquially known as “urban renewal,” a phrase that alone carries connotations of ethnic cleansing.
A series of collages by Harrison is the work on view most directly related to this local history. Harrison uses photographs originally taken by David Johnson, a seminal Black photographer who shot the neighborhood in its heyday. (Johnson’s pictures were the subject of the 2022 SFAC-organized exhibition “In the Zone.”) Many exemplify the joy and community of the once-thriving Black community. “A Tale of Two Cities” (2019), however, gives a fuller picture. Here, Harrison juxtaposes a Johnson picture of a young Black boy pulling another kid in a wagon affixed with an American flag with a photograph of a group of white city planners examining a picture of a high-rise. The phrase “BLACK EXODUS” hangs ominously above the scene.
“Invincible Black Soul” makes one reflect on how much — or perhaps how little — has changed in San Francisco since Baldwin’s visit. Census data shows that San Francisco’s population was 5.7% Black in 2022 — the only racial group in The City to consistently decline in every count since 1970, when it was 13.4%. As the exhibition title suggests, the work on view is a testament to perseverance — a statement on, and in spite of, the history of racism, foregrounding the necessity of recording that history with an unflinching gaze.
“There is no distance between the facts of life in San Francisco and the facts of life in Birmingham,” Baldwin assessed. “We have to tell it like it is.”
“Invincible Black Soul: The Art of Bearing Witness”
Where: SFAC Main Gallery, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, through July 8
Contact: (415) 252-2244, sfartscommission.org