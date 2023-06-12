The drive across the Bay Bridge just became more scenic.
The San Francisco Arts Commission on Monday announced it completed installing an almost 70-foot monument on Yerba Buena Island that symbolizes the "elegant and contemplative reflection on the concept of time and humanity."
The needle-like sculpture, called the "Point of Infinity," is the first project completed by the "Treasure Island Arts Program," which is part of The City-funded effort to develop the land on the two adjoining islands in San Francisco Bay.
Renowned Japanese artist Hiroshi Sugimoto designed the $2 million monument, which is his first public sculpture installation of its size in the U.S.
Construction of the 69-foot sculpture was completed last month, and the structure will be publicly unveiled in a ribbon cutting ceremony later this fall.
The monument starts with a 23-foot wide base made of glass fiber reinforced concrete panels before transitioning into stainless steel, gradually tapering to less than an inch of diameter at its peak.
"I envisioned a sculpture based on the mathematical formula for a surface of revolution with constant negative curvature," Sugimoto, 75, said in a release. "A hyperbolic curve that suggests both infinity and eternity: two converging curved lines, getting closer and closer but never meeting,"
"The concept of infinity is a human invention. It is a paradox. Nonetheless, we pursue it. It is symbolic of humankind's pursuit of knowledge and innovation. I know, it sounds very optimistic," he added.
The statue sits on the apex of Yerba Buena Island at Hilltop Park, one of two newly built parks by the Oakland-based landscaper Hood Design Studio. The park gives visitors a 360-degree view around the Bay, including the East Bay hills and San Francisco skyline.
The structure acts as a "monumental sundial," officials said, calling back to the Tower of the Sun sculpture from the 1939 Golden Gate International Exposition — The World's Fair — on Treasure Island.
It's the first artwork installed under The City's "Treasure Island/Yerba Buena Island Development Project," which aims to create a new San Francisco neighborhood. In addition to having an art, parks and transportation component, the plan includes building up to 8,000 homes, nearly 30% of which will be affordable housing.