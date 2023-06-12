Point of Infinity

"The Point of Infinity," pictured here, sits on Hilltop Park, the apex of Yerba Buena Island.

 San Francisco Arts Commission

The drive across the Bay Bridge just became more scenic.

The San Francisco Arts Commission on Monday announced it completed installing an almost 70-foot monument on Yerba Buena Island that symbolizes the "elegant and contemplative reflection on the concept of time and humanity."

Hiroshi Sugiomoto

Hiroshi Sugimoto pictured in front of his first public sculpture installation in the U.S., the Point of Infinity.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

Tags