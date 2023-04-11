W. Heath Robinson

W. Heath Robinson’s “Railway Ribaldry,” 1935, is part of the new San Francisco Public Library exhibition “Heavy Metal: The Humor of Mechanization,” which pokes fun at the foibles and unintended consequences of the mechanical age.

 Courtesy SFPL Media Images

Laughter might be the best medicine for calming one’s artificial intelligence anxiety.

Now through June 30 at the Main Library, the San Francisco Public Library is offering an outlet to release your technological qualms with their newest exhibit, “Heavy Metal: The Humor of Mechanization.”

Ex // Top Stories

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags