W. Heath Robinson’s “Railway Ribaldry,” 1935, is part of the new San Francisco Public Library exhibition “Heavy Metal: The Humor of Mechanization,” which pokes fun at the foibles and unintended consequences of the mechanical age.
Laughter might be the best medicine for calming one’s artificial intelligence anxiety.
Now through June 30 at the Main Library, the San Francisco Public Library is offering an outlet to release your technological qualms with their newest exhibit, “Heavy Metal: The Humor of Mechanization.”
Andrea Grimes, the Main Library’s program manager of Book Arts and Special Collections and exhibition curator said, “I prefer to find the humor in the foibles and unintended consequences of the mechanical age.”
“I find an immense sense of relief knowing that humorists everywhere continue to shake up the world with their laugh-out-loud views of mechanization and our continued but wayward technology ‘progress’ toward the stars,” she said.
It was founded by San Francisco attorney, book collector and humanitarian Nat Schmulowitz on April Fool’s Day in 1947. At the time, he presented 93 jest books to the SFPL and continued adding to the mix throughout his life.
The exhibition starts with the invention of the railway, as well as “the Victorian experience of travel reading.” From there, “Heavy Metal” moves into the close of the machine-making 19th century.
Comics from artists such as W. Heath Robinson and San Francisco’s own Rube Goldberg are featured, as well as cartoons from Nicole Hollander’s “Sylvia,” which ran for over 30 years. The show is rounded out by “artists weaned on Wonder Bread and the fast car machinery of the twentieth century.”
To coincide with the exhibition, the
SFPL’s Art, Music & Recreation Department will hold themed film screenings throughout April. Three films will be shown at the Main Library — “Modern Times” (1936), “Desk Set” (1957) and “Idiocracy” (2006)