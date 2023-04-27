The first major exhibition of the Tudor courts' decorative arts and portraiture in the United States is coming to San Francisco this summer.
On view from June 24 through Sept. 30 at the Legion of Honor, "The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England" chronicles King Henry VII's takeover of the English throne in 1485 to the death of Queen Elizabeth I, his granddaughter, in 1603. The museum, which is the exhibition's only West Coast venue, will display an assortment of paintings, tapestries, sculpture, metalwork, and manuscripts.
Martin Chapman, the curator in charge of European decorative arts and sculpture at the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, said, "The Tudors ushered in the English Renaissance, which drew inspiration from humanism, antiquity, and observation of the natural world."
As such, their exhibition will examine how the court utilized art to enhance its nobility and also trace how works evolved through the succession of monarchs.
Thomas P. Campbell, the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco's chief executive and director, added that while King Henry VIII, his six wives, and Queen Elizabeth I are widely known, "few may be aware of the distinctive art and visual propaganda that was central to the splendor and drama of the Tudor court."