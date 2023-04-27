Queen Elizabeth I

A portrait of Elizabeth I by Nicholas Hilliard is unique to the Legion of Honor museum's exhibition.

 Courtesy of Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco

The first major exhibition of the Tudor courts' decorative arts and portraiture in the United States is coming to San Francisco this summer. 

On view from June 24 through Sept. 30 at the Legion of Honor, "The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England" chronicles King Henry VII's takeover of the English throne in 1485 to the death of Queen Elizabeth I, his granddaughter, in 1603. The museum, which is the exhibition's only West Coast venue, will display an assortment of paintings, tapestries, sculpture, metalwork, and manuscripts. 

