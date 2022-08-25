Ryan Fitzsimons never really planned to be a photographer.
“I had a Kodak disc camera when I was a kid,” Fitzsimons, 47, said. “I still have one picture from that camera — of a train in Truckee — up in our Tahoe cabin.”
A personal trainer and self-professed lover of gadgets and technology, he didn’t truly take to photography until around 2015, when he bought a Nikon D750 camera on a whim.
“I felt like I might be good at it but had no idea,” he said.
The floodgates opened. He geeked out watching YouTube tutorials on how to take pictures and edit them. He started posting to Instagram. And he kept improving.
Then, Fitzsimons, who has lived in Walnut Creek for much of his life, found himself drawn to San Francisco and the fog.
“There’s so many cool buildings,” he said. “The ever-changing fog is something I’m obsessed with. It has not gotten old at all.”
Through this obsession, and the power of social media, he got connected to a photography group that uses technology to better predict weather conditions for optimal pictures. It proved to be a crucial connection following many frustrating photo expeditions ruined by a lack of fog or dramatic visuals.
Fitzsimons said his favorite times are overcast winter mornings. He’ll wake up around 4 a.m. and begin checking out various webcams around The City to see what the fog is doing to decide where to go.
“(I’ll) jump in the car and, oftentimes, I still don’t know where I’m going,” he said. “I’m texting my other photography friends, ‘Where do you see the fog? Where are you going to go?’ And then, it’s sort of a mad chase.”
He often picks a landmark like St. Ignatius Church and then watches as the fog swirls and moves closer to the Bay Bridge and Oracle Park, causing him to double back in a scramble.
“It probably looks chaotic to most, but driving around trying to find the perfect spot and then getting a picture with the low fog is just super fun,” he said.
To further his obsession, Fitzsimons has purchased a few different drones, including a DJI Mavik 3, his new favorite toy, to get images right up in the fog banks.
“It has a seven-times optical zoom,” he said, adding that the power of the lens allows for image compression that creates images that almost seem impossible.
“You can fly it near Coit Tower and zoom in on Coit Tower with such a magnification that it looks like the Golden Gate Bridge is right next to it,” he said.
Fitzsimons also pays to go up in helicopters to chase a really great image.
“The helicopter is best for getting way up above the bridges when the fog comes in,” he said. “It’s expensive and difficult and if you misjudge the weather, it can be a waste of a ride.”
Ultimately though, his favorite place to be and to photograph is around Lake Tahoe, where his family has a cabin.
“Sometimes I will jump in the car and go up to Tahoe just for a sunrise or a sunset,” he said.