What’s there left to say about Lee Friedlander? If a picture is worth a thousand words, he’s said it all. The photographer, born in 1934, is one of the living legends of American photography, influential for his seminal urban landscapes and candid portraits. Shooting since the age of 14, Friedlander refers to photography as a habit more than an art practice, a reflexive response to being in the world.

At this point, it’s possible that he’s seen more through the camera lens than his own eyes – or that the two have become synonymous. The same could be said for another man who has spent much of his life framing the world for the camera – filmmaker Joel Coen.

