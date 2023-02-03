Mix Master Mike

DJ Mix Master Mike will headline the 2023 edition of "Hearts After Dark," which celebrates Zuckerberg San Francisco General.

 Dustin Rabin/Rock & Roll Photography

San Francisco City Hall will soon be pumping with a party instead of the usual slate of politics.

"Hearts After Dark," a San Francisco General Hospital Foundation event, is returning to the iconic building Feb. 9. It will feature immersive art, music and dancing, as well as the standard party fare of cocktails and late-night treats. 

