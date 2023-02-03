San Francisco City Hall will soon be pumping with a party instead of the usual slate of politics.
"Hearts After Dark," a San Francisco General Hospital Foundation event, is returning to the iconic building Feb. 9. It will feature immersive art, music and dancing, as well as the standard party fare of cocktails and late-night treats.
Mix Master Mike, a Grammy award-winning DJ and musician, Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame inductee alongside the Beastie Boys and product of The City, will headline the event, which celebrates the 150-year anniversary of the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, San Francisco's public hospital.
Additional performances will be given by Jazz Mafia, the Bay Area collective of musicians, composers and producers in electro, hip-hop, world, classical and jazz styles.
Proceeds from the event, which is open to guests ages 21 and up, will help support patient care and innovation at Zuckerberg San Francisco General.
In between musical offerings, guests can enjoy an immersive art experience dedicated to the "Hearts in San Francisco" sculptures, which commemorate ZSFG's 150-year legacy. The "Hearts After Dark" display includes a large heart sculpture created by artist Sirron Norris, who began his career in The City roughly 26 years ago and is known for his public art contributions around the 7x7.
While some sculptures will be presented at San Francisco City Hall, there's still plenty of love to go around. 23 new "Hearts in San Francisco" sculptures are currently on free public display at the Ferry Building through the end of February.
"Hearts After Dark" takes place immediately after the "Hearts in SF" 2023 Gala, which will honor Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi with the SFGHF Lifetime Achievement Award for her decades of work in public health equity.