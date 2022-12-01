A crowd of eclectic art aficionados will come together on Saturday, December 3 clutching a collection of curios, trinkets and thingamabobs. The group, gathering for the second annual BART Basel, will mirror the art enthusiasts arriving in Miami for Art Basel, an international contemporary art fair of world renown. But the S.F. scene will have an essential, transit-based twist.
The mock gallery tour will take guests through six selected stations along a preset BART route, beginning at Embarcadero and ending at SFO, with “an afterparty on AirTrain,” according to the event website. Each stop will serve as a new “gallery” for pseudo-curators to present their personal trinkets in an elaborate, adult show and tell.
The confirmation email guests receive upon RSVP encourages them to bring “A small object that you find personally meaningful or fascinating,” to be the basis of their presentation. It should be smaller than 10 cubic inches, the email specifies.
Books owned by the literary icon — not written by her and perhaps not even read by her — went for tens of thousands over their asking prices.
Though the website’s convincing branding forces a double take, the event is not sponsored by BART. But it is expected to generate revenue for the transit agency. Last year’s event, which followed a similar format, gathered an estimated “120 attendees and 40 open mic-style presenters,” SFGate reported, each paying their fare. The crowd overtakes each stop for 10-15 minutes, the website states.
Danielle Baskin, the event’s organizer, first pitched the idea in a tweet in 2021. Three-hundred and forty likes later, the prank is in its second year running.
BART Basel. 🎨 We ride the train as a large group dressed as fancy art collectors, hopping off platforms to look at the art. We take turns playing gallery rep. We bring stanchions, champagne glasses, and have an arbitrary VIP section sponsored by a fake luxury architecture firm.
Baskin is a product and situation designer, visual artist and founder of a social media Tarot reading platform. In 2015, the New York Times wrote a piece about Baskin entitled, “An Entrepreneur Juggles Six Companies and One Worker: Herself.” A 2020 New Yorker article about one of her enterprises, which randomly matched users with other shelter-in-place strangers, stated that “she specializes in “joke objects,” such as bananas imprinted with the Nike logo.”
Here's how many incidence reports have been filed for cars deemed “misplaced” in San Francisco
BART Basel is a complex, crowd-sourced joke object of an event. The first year featured VIP wristbands and lanyards, a podium for presenting, a DJ, red carpet and traveling background display. Eclectic attire is to be worn. “Think: eccentric art collector going to a super fancy art show. A brightly colored suit. Gold shoes. A long sequin dress,” the website reads.
Planned on heading to Miami? Might want to reconsider.