BART Basel 2021.

A crowd of eclectic art aficionados will come together on Saturday, December 3 clutching a collection of curios, trinkets and thingamabobs. The group, gathering for the second annual BART Basel, will mirror the art enthusiasts arriving in Miami for Art Basel, an international contemporary art fair of world renown. But the S.F. scene will have an essential, transit-based twist. 

The mock gallery tour will take guests through six selected stations along a preset BART route, beginning at Embarcadero and ending at SFO, with “an afterparty on AirTrain,” according to the event website. Each stop will serve as a new “gallery” for pseudo-curators to present their personal trinkets in an elaborate, adult show and tell. 

