The last few years of digital culture have seen a rash of cash-grabs and glitzy events offered under the guise of art.
First there werenon-fungible tokens, or NFTs, essentially a deed linked to a digital asset, and implemented in the art world to lend artificial scarcity to digital illustrations.
Then there were the “immersive” exhibitionsthat toured The City, including Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo and Picasso, featuring wall-to-wall video projections of animated paintings set to music, which, in addition to altering the artworks themselves nearly beyond recognition, failed to offer any substantive background or insight
The latest offender in this series of art-scams is the trend of AI art, which threatens the livelihoods of living artists and undermines art’s capacity for human connection.
InJanuary 2023, three local artists, and a group of stakeholders, fileda federal lawsuitin San Francisco accusing the AI imaging companies Stability AI, Midjourney and DreamUp of appropriating their work.
These AI programs generate new images based on user-input text prompts, by “scraping” the internet and learning from pre-existing images that fit these instructions. The concern of many artists – the plaintiffs included – is that these programs use the original work of human artists in this process without compensation or credit.
In March of 2023, arts consultantRobyne Robinson toldHyperallergicthat “‘Scraped’ and reconstituted art … undermines the hours, weeks, and months artists put into conceiving and creating their work and has the ability to disenfranchise them in a matter of minutes. AI can undercut a skilled artist’s economic viability.
Some people have won awards for AI-generated images, like the unapologetic Jason Allen, whose controversial first-place victory at the Colorado State Fair made the New YorkTimes. Someart galleries, like bitform gallery SF, have even begun to display and sell AI generated art. DO WE have a better or more prominent example than this?
Others have turned awards down, like German artist Boris Eldagsen, who won theWorld Photography Organization’s Sony World Photography Awards with an AI image he claims to have submitted simply to spark debate.
Making art has always been a process of responding to inspiration, of developing ideas rather than inventing them whole cloth. William Ralph Inge, a writer and trustee of London’s National Portrait Galleryfrom 1921 until 1951, famously called originality “undetected plagiarism.”
The Romans copied the Greeks. Copying Old Masters has always been a cornerstone in fine arts education. Many of Andy Warhol’s most famous 1960s screen-prints, like the face of Marilyn Monroe, are altered copies of photographs he didn’t take.
In 1984, Sherrie Levinetook a photograph of a photographby Walker Evans, titling it “After Walker Evans” and calling it her own. Almost all of Levine’s work appropriates the work of famous male artists, making a point about the absence of women in art history. The artworks themselves may not be original, but the idea behind them is
If copying and iterating on other artists has such a grand tradition in the arts, then why doesn’t AI art make the cut? Because the way it goes about blending and repurposing its influences isn’t in the interest of advancing human connection, but rather commodity.
In his 1935 essay “The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction,”German critic Walter Benjamin suggested that technologies that could copy artworks – like printmaking, photography and film – made viewing art a more egalitarian experience by disseminating it widely. He condemned the way that he saw the singularity of artworks being used as a capitalist ploy to charge high admission. What he didn’t foresee was the equally capitalist outcome of reproducing artworks, which now appear on everything from postcards to coffee cups.
But I would argue that originality isn’t the reason we look at art in the first place. When we look at art, what we’re truly seeking is familiarity, a glimpse of recognition that transcends the physical artwork and reminds us we aren’t alone. Someone has come before us and felt the feelings we feel. When we look at art that resonates with us, we, paradoxically, feel seen.
From the oral tradition of storytelling to exhibitions in museums, art has always been a way that humans come together and bridge social divides and differences. This is a measure of art that artificial intelligence can never achieve. When we look at a painting, sculpture or photograph, we not only get a glimpse of the artist’s mind and heart but also a trace of their physical being.
When we look at AI-generated images, we connect with nothing more than a cold line of code, the subtext of which is decidedly inhuman.
Many are rightly worried about fair compensation for living artists who put in the hours and don’t see the reward, while wealthy tech companies get richer. I worry about losing the element of human connection that makes art life-affirming and life-changing. Because that’s something you can’t put a price on.