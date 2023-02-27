Beekeeper Kevin McKean with his bees in his backyard

Beekeeper Kevin McKean pulls a frame partially filled with brood (larvae) from his backyard hive. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

When people asked Kevin McKean what he was going to do during retirement, he always said the same thing: "I'm going to have pigs and bees." The pigs didn't work out — it's not easy to raise hogs in San Francisco — but the bees became his life.

Apiarists, or beekeepers, who raise bees in urban spaces are not in it just for the honey or a means to an end in crop production. When a city is your pasture and your flock is a critical part of the food chain, you become a combination of farmer, conservationist, educator and occasional public safety officer.

Bees in the backyard of Beekeeper Kevin McKean

European honeybees in beekeeper Kevin  McKean's hive are hard at work building out a frame with wax and brood.
Beekeeper Kevin McKean using a smoker to calm his bees before opening the beehive in his backyard

Beekeeper Kevin McKean using a smoker to calm his bees before opening the beehive in his backyard.

