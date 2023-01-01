Essentially every biographical documentary begins with a fascinating individual and then attempts to tell their life story in an enriching and engaging manner. The fascinating “Turn Every Page,” which opened in New York and Los Angeles on the penultimate day of December and expands to the Bay Area on Jan. 13, has two — writer Robert Caro and editor Robert Gottlieb — along with a gallery of notable celebrities and politicians full of praise. Easily either of these gentlemen could warrant an entire film of their own and yet it is the intersection of their half-century-long partnership that makes this telling more rewarding than the sum of its parts.
“I heard Robert Caro present an award to my father and he talked about their 50 years of arguing,” noted director Lizzie Gottlieb, daughter of the other Robert, during a conversation in October. “Somebody asked, ‘What do you argue about?’ He said that they have very different feelings about the semicolon!” While the seed of ‘Turn Every Page” begins with the finer points of punctuation, the documentary reaches areas rarely explored about the essential role of editing. Indeed, nearly everything you have ever read that is worth reading was shaped by an editor.
Why not merely focus on one or the other? The intersection of the two is more compelling than one and, to tell this story with any accuracy, both were essential.
“I think collaboration and partnership are fascinating,” Gottlieb explained. “A 50-year prickly and wildly-productive collaboration is a lot more intriguing than one person’s achievements.” She parlayed her unparalleled access to both the editor and the writer and sought their participation with an agreement hinging on a lone condition: that the two Roberts would not be heard during her editing process.
Their work together began with “The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York,” published in 1974. The legendary book, with seven years of research, writing and editing, was initially one-third longer until the publisher requested a more manageable 1,300 page count. How does one resolve the challenge of refining and reducing a text of that size? Editing! The result was ultimately awarded the Pulitzer Prize for biography and acknowledged as an unparalleled, extensively researched portrait of a man and the inner-workings of power, and justifiably celebrated since its debut.
Looking for a larger biographical canvas, Gottlieb and Caro independently arrived at the notion of writing about Lyndon Johnson, resulting in four volumes to date: “The Path to Power” (1982), “Means of Ascent” (1990), “Master of the Senate” (2002) and “The Passage of Power” (2012). As a framework, “Turn Every Page” primarily follows their joint process toward the completion of Caro’s fifth-and-final as-yet-untitled volume of “The Years of Lyndon Johnson.” The documentary, however, is about much more than the eventual publication of this multi-volume work.
“As I was making the film, people kept saying, ‘You’ve got to keep filming until volume five comes out,’” mentioned Gottlieb, reflecting on a process that took as long as “The Power Broker” to complete. “A playwright friend said something that really resonated. ‘These are two men who are never going to be finished with their work. They’re only ever going to be interrupted.’”
“Turn Every Page” is driven by the connections of the participants, professional and personal. The evident strength of the father-and-daughter relationship wisely never takes center-stage, outside of a few lovely reminiscences and a brief nod to the dulcet tones of Chet Baker. When the teenage son of the director, an ideal surrogate, indirectly asks his grandfather about the number of books he has edited, he replies, “Six- or seven-hundred.” Included are novels by Toni Morrison, John Cheever, Doris Lessing, Joseph Heller and many others, along with numerous nonfiction works across his time at Simon & Schuster, Knopf and The New Yorker. In addition to his editorial work, Robert Gottlieb is an author and essayist with an extensive interest in the arts, particularly dance (and, unexpectedly, a collector of plastic handbags, a fascination that naturally resulted in a book, “A Certain Style”).
Not unlike the editing of a book, there are parallels in the editing of documentaries as well. Any film about the collaborative process would have to depend on the work of an exceptional editor (or two). The results are outstanding.
“I’ve had extraordinary collaborators,” Gottlieb agrees. “I started working with Molly Bernstein just before the pandemic struck. We cut in-person for a month and then we went remote. We worked pretty intensively for a year.” At that point, the basic shape of the film was complete but the thought was that it would benefit from another set of eyes.
“We took a little break and then we brought on Kristin Nutile. I feel like it was a combination of these two very different women with different minds, thinking about the story differently. Kristin made it sparkle. She added some magic.” The magic of editing.
The title itself comes from a bit of advice given to Robert Caro by Alan Hathway, editor of Newsday, during his first assignment as an investigative reporter: “Turn every page. Never assume anything. Turn every g**damn page.” Lizzie Gottlieb rewardingly turns each available page on these two. Few experiences are quite as enjoyable as watching brilliant individuals describe their respective crafts brilliantly. Few films present a finer appreciation for what we can accomplish together compared to what we can do alone.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.
Jonathan Marlow is an intermittent curator, composer or cinematographer depending on the circumstances. @aliasMarlow