“Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb” opens in the Bay Area on Jan. 13, 2023.

Essentially every biographical documentary begins with a fascinating individual and then attempts to tell their life story in an enriching and engaging manner. The fascinating “Turn Every Page,” which opened in New York and Los Angeles on the penultimate day of December and expands to the Bay Area on Jan. 13, has two — writer Robert Caro and editor Robert Gottlieb — along with a gallery of notable celebrities and politicians full of praise. Easily either of these gentlemen could warrant an entire film of their own and yet it is the intersection of their half-century-long partnership that makes this telling more rewarding than the sum of its parts.

“I heard Robert Caro present an award to my father and he talked about their 50 years of arguing,” noted director Lizzie Gottlieb, daughter of the other Robert, during a conversation in October. “Somebody asked, ‘What do you argue about?’ He said that they have very different feelings about the semicolon!” While the seed of ‘Turn Every Page” begins with the finer points of punctuation, the documentary reaches areas rarely explored about the essential role of editing. Indeed, nearly everything you have ever read that is worth reading was shaped by an editor.

