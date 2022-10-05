In 1848, even before Italy’s official unification, entrepreneurial merchant-class citizens from the Northern regions of what would become modern day Italy made their way to San Francisco in hopes of striking gold. Not many were successful.
In 1869, just eight years after Italy’s unification, the La Società Italiana di Mutua Beneficenza, founded in 1858 by a wealthy member of the local Italian colony for community support, hosted San Francisco’s First “Columbus Day” Parade — the inaugural occasion of the annual San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade, the nation’s longest running Parade of the sort.
This year, it will celebrate its 154th iteration on October 9, sharing its glory with the famed S.F. Fleet Week.
In 2018, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s day, but the Parade to commemorate Italian Heritage has continued, though with less nominal recognition of the Italian explorer.
The Parade festivities were expanded in the early 1900s to include a Grand Ball, in two which participants are crowned as the Spanish monarchs Ferdinand and Isabella — in the depression era, this tradition shifted. The king was ousted, and just the queen and her court were elected to oversee the celebration.
During the Roaring 20s, a new Parade route was carved out, beginning at the Civic Center and continuing on to Saints Peter and Paul Church in North Beach. Marching bands, automobiles, and more floats were added (the initial Parade had just four floats: one for Christopher Columbus, one embodying Spain and America, one for the Santa Maria, and one honoring Italian gardeners and agriculturalists).
After organization of the Parade had changed hands a few times, the jubilee was incorporated as a non-profit in 1942 and a board of directors was established.
In 1994, the Parade’s focus broadened, evolving from a celebration of Christopher Columbus to an all around Italian and Italian-American hoopla. The mutual benefit society that started the celebration is still in existence, now one of the United States' oldest Italian organizations.
This year’s Parade will start at 12:30 p.m. in Fisherman’s Wharf, at the intersection of Jefferson and Powell. It will progress though North Beach along, appropriately enough, Columbus Avenue and finish in front of Saints Peter and Paul Church.
At the church, another annual tradition, the Saints Peter & Paul Bazaar (in its 104th year), will be raging all weekend — featuring rides, games and the traditional Salami toss.
October is Italian History Month, which will bring a smattering of Italian events to the Bay Area before and after the Parade — all with differing amounts of salami, gelato, and "royal" presence.
