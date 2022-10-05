In 1848, even before Italy’s official unification, entrepreneurial merchant-class citizens from the Northern regions of what would become modern day Italy made their way to San Francisco in hopes of striking gold. Not many were successful.

In 1869, just eight years after Italy’s unification, the  La Società Italiana di Mutua Beneficenza, founded in 1858 by a wealthy member of the local Italian colony for community support,  hosted San Francisco’s First “Columbus Day” Parade — the inaugural occasion of the annual San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade, the nation’s longest running Parade of the sort.

c.guaglianone@sfexaminer.com | @carmela_gua