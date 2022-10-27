National Geographic released its "Best of the World" list Wednesday morning and San Francisco was named as one of the publication's 25 must-see destinations for the new year.
The 2023 edition of Nat Geo's list is "themed around travel destinations and experiences that leverage the benefits of tourism to strengthen their local communities and environments, both natural and built."
Each destination and travel destination is grouped by category: family, adventure, culture and nature. New this year is a community category, designed to be inclusive of healing and heritage journeys, community-led conservation efforts, ways for travelers to give back and locations doing groundbreaking work in eco-tourism, sustainability and inclusive travel.
“We have experienced so many changes and disruptions in the way we explore over the last few years, so with this year’s list, we really wanted to get back to identifying positive stories about destinations and communities,” said Amy Alipio, senior editor at National Geographic Travel.
San Francisco was grouped into the family category, which has "inspiring journeys for all ages."
Visitors from far and wide can gather around a campfire with Golden Gate views at the recently opened Presidio Tunnel Tops and hike the urban Crosstown Trail, whose 17 miles connect San Francisco from the southeast to the northwest while running through hidden trails, public parks, shopping centers, tiled stairways and community gardens.
In addition to trekking through some of San Francisco's natural wonders, Nat Geo's official travel guide to The City has plenty of other attractions at one's disposal.
The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art is a big recommendation for those looking for a cultural experience, while travelers are also encouraged to take a bite out of Dogpatch, one of "The City's most creative neighborhoods."
You can go wild in The City with some party animals by heading to Golden Gate Park and the Buffalo Paddock, the green pasture next to Spreckels Lake that is home to six bison. Just 12 miles from the Golden Gate Bridge, you can also traverse through the 560-acre Muir Woods and the Bohemian Grove Trail.