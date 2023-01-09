Todd Field’s “Tár” emerged as the big winner as the San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle voted Sunday to determine its 21st annual film awards.
Telling the story of a world-renowned but deeply troubled orchestra conductor, “Tár” won five awards including Best Picture. Field, who received a SFBAFCC award in 2006 for his adapted screenplay of “Little Children,” took Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.
Cate Blanchett won Best Actress for her complex performance as Lydia Tár. Blanchett previously won a SFBAFCC award for the locally shot “Blue Jasmine” in 2013.
Additionally, Florian Hoffmeister received the award for Best Cinematography.
The other big winner was the fantasy/comedy/drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which nabbed four awards, including Ke Huy Quan for Best Supporting Actor and Jamie Lee Curtis for Best Supporting Actress. Curtis tied with Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inisherin” in that category.
The wildly entertaining film, about a woman who is tasked with saving the multiverse, also received Best Production Design and Best Editing, honoring production designer Jason Isvarday, set decorator Kelsi Ephraim and editor Paul Rogers.
Condon’s “Banshees” co-star Colin Farrell won Best Actor for his portrayal of the slow-witted Pádraic Súilleabháin, who suddenly finds that his best friend in the world doesn’t like him anymore. Condon plays the character’s clever, ambitious sister, Siobhán.
- Sarah Polley’s powerful “Women Talking,” about a group of abused women in an isolated religious community attempting to change their fate, also received two awards, one for Best Adapted Screenplay — written by Polley and based on Miriam Toews’ novel — and one for Best Score, by the Icelandic-born Hildur Gunadóttir.
Polley previously won for her debut screenplay, “Away from Her,” adapted from Alice Munro’s short story “The Bear Came Over the Mountain,” in 2007.
In other awards, the stop-motion Netflix film “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” received Best Animated Feature, Park Chan-wook’s skillful South Korean neo-noir “Decision to Leave” took Best International Feature Film and the mesmerizing “All That Breathes” — about brothers in Delhi who have dedicated their lives to rescuing birds — won Best Documentary Feature.
The Circle’s “Special Citation” award, which celebrates an unsung gem of independent cinema, went to Carey Williams’ sharp, funny satire “Emergency,” about three college students of color who find a white girl passed out in their living room floor.
Finally, the group’s Marlon Riggs award, which rewards Bay Area filmmakers or individuals who represent courage and innovation in the world of cinema, went to Phil Tippett’s astonishing animated feature “Mad God,” a dive into an indescribably alien universe that is both fearless and frightening.
Tippett is better known as a visual FX man — he created the chess sequence in the original 1977 “Star Wars” — and his “Mad God” is a work of incredible persistence and obsession, made over the course of 30 years. He was born{span} in and is still based in Berkeley.{/span}
The Riggs award, which has formerly gone to such locals and former locals as Jenni Olson, Lynn Hershman Leeson, Rob Nilsson, Barry Jenkins, Peter Nicks, Ryan Coogler, Peter Bratt, Boots Riley, Jimmie Fails, Joe Talbot and Rita Moreno, is named after the legendary Black gay filmmaker (1957-1994) whose works, including “Tongues Untied” and “Black Is... Black Ain’t,” pushed the envelope of documentary, experimental and personal cinema.
The San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle is comprised of over three dozen film journalists and podcasters from the San Francisco Examiner, the San Francisco Chronicle, the San Jose Mercury News, the San Francisco Bay Times, Variety, Rotten Tomatoes, 48 Hills, Screen Anarchy, Nerdbot, We’re Watching What?! and more.
Complete Breakdown
Best Picture — “Tár”
Best Director — Todd Field, “Tár”
Best Original Screenplay — Tod Field, “Tár”
Best Adapted Screenplay — Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”
Best Actor — Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Best Actress — Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
Best Supporting Actor — Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Supporting Actress — (TIE) Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” & Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Best Animated Feature — “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Best International Feature Film — “Decision to Leave”
Best Documentary Feature — “All That Breathes”
Best Cinematography — Florian Hoffmeister, “Tár”
Best Production Design — Jason Isvarday (production designer), Kelsi Ephraim (set decorator), “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Film Editing — Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Original Score — Hildur Gunadóttir, “Women Talking”
Special Citation for Independent Cinema — “Emergency”
Marlon Riggs Award — Phil Tippett, “Mad God”