"Town Destroyer" by Alan Snitow and Deborah Kaufman

Alan Snitow and Deborah Kaufman stand below Victor Arnautoff’s mural depicting the life of George Washington at Washington High School in San Francisco, which is the subject of a documentary playing at the Roxie Theater Nov. 4-10.

 Fatosh Photography

He’s known as the father of his country, and as the man who couldn’t and wouldn’t lie about chopping down a cherry tree. But if Alan Snitow and Deborah Kaufman have their way, George Washington will also be remembered as “the town destroyer.”

That’s the title of a new documentary they have written, directed and produced about the controversial murals at George Washington High School, which were once slated to be painted over and which are now still on the walls and perhaps as controversial as ever.

Jonah Raskin lives and writes in San Francisco.

He is the author of many books, including “American Scream: Allen Ginsberg’s ‘Howl’

and the Making of the Beat Generation.”