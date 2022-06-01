When Tower of Power tenor saxophonist Emilio Castillo first heard that his band’s season closing concert for San Francisco’s annual Stern Grove Festival had been nixed last August, he assumed the worst.
Given that the entire 2020 schedule had been held virtually, not in its customary outdoor setting, he recalls, “When we got very short notice that the gig was canceled, we were like, ‘What do you mean — canceled?’ We thought it might be a COVID thing or something.”
The truth was far more surreal. Due to a faulty valve, a burst water main had flooded the park with 700,000 gallons of water, creating a virtual sea of mud that would take months to clean up, at an estimated final cost of $20 million.
An urban deluge? Castillo couldn’t believe it. “Then somebody sent me an article, and then a video, and I was like, ‘Whoa!’ We were just starting to play live again after the pandemic, and all of a sudden, a key gig drops out, for a flood of all things! So we’re only now starting to get back in the groove.”
The good news? San Francisco’s oldest festival has returned, sparkling clean, with a fun Sunday concert schedule that picks up where it was forced to leave off last August — and with a celebratory reopening concert June 12 featuring Tower of Power and its original opener, local rapper Too $hort. Free reserved tickets are available at www.sterngrove.org.
Over the summer, Stern Grove will also host Toro Y Moi and Hello Yello (June 19), Liz Phair and Madi Diaz (June 26), Cold War Kids and Geographer (July 3), Old Crow Medicine Show and Molly Tuttle (July 10), Cat Power and Spelling (July 17) Leann Rimes and Amethyst Kiah (July 24), S.F. Symphony (July 31), Taj Mahal and Monophonics (August 7) and Phil Lesh and Friends for the closing Big Picnic (August 14).
Back to Tower of Power. For the Oakland-bred R&B outfit — whose famed horn section has backed everyone from Journey to Santana, Phis, Rod Stewart and the Grateful Dead — the flood was an ominous harbinger of darker days to come. The band’s concert dates were further curtailed last December, when it lost contact with its once busy booking agent, with no crucial Christmas or January shows. (The band just switched to its former agency, William Morris, and has a suitably packed summer schedule, post-Stern Grove.) The pandemic had already been tough on Castillo, 71, who typically logged over 200 tour dates a year.
“And then all of a sudden, taking two and a half years off at my age? And then to start gigging again?” He coughs, uncomfortably. “Hey — it, uh, took a minute to get back.”
Castillo initially teamed up with co-founder Stephen “Doc” Kupka as The Motowns. They changed their name to Tower of Power to secure a coveted booking at Bill Graham’s Fillmore Auditorium, and proceeded to log several memorable hits over the ensuing five-plus decades, like “Squib Cakes,” “What is Gip?” and “Don’t Change Horses.”
Currently, Castillo resides in Scottsdale, AZ, where he maintained a strict daily health regimen throughout lockdown. “I get up every morning, I pray, I study the Bible, I work out and I take the dog for a long walk,” he says. “I’ve got to get myself spiritually fit every morning, no matter what. Even on the road, if we have a 5 a.m. lobby call, I get up at 3 a.m. to take the time to get myself spiritually set.”
On May 31, the artist was phoning from Sacramento, where Tower of Power was pursuing its next venture — the recording of its first-ever Christmas album.
“Our keyboard player lives here, and he has a rehearsal space, and our bass player and drummer can just drive up from the Bay Area, and the other two guys just flew in,” Castillo says. “But we realized today that it’s just a waste of time and money for us to rehearse — so we’re just going straight into the studio. ... Today we worked up ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town,’ and we did a funk version with me sort of talk-singing it. It came out really good.”
IF YOU GO:
"Tower of Power" at Stern Grove Festival
Where: Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove, S.F.
When: Sunday, June 12, gates open12 p.m, show at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets: Must be reserved in advance, maximum four, reservation does not guarantee admittance
Contact: (415) 252-6252 X 112, sterngrove.org