Eric Johnson's music from the closet
Now that the San Francisco concert schedule is getting back to being booked solid again, often with sellout shows, it’s easy to forget the coronavirus darkness that descended on the world back in March of 2020. Austin guitarist Eric Johnson will be reminded every time he steps onstage during his new Treasure Show 2023 jaunt, which hits The City on Feb. 19. Without dwelling on the past, he allows, he and his backing ensemble were in Florida that fateful month, midway through a national tour, when lockdown hit.
“So then those last few weeks got cancelled, we had to come straight home from Florida, and we haven’t done a tour since,” says the always-in-motion musician at 68. So this is almost exactly three later that we’re finally getting back out.” He even thinks he caught COVID at that time, and recalls getting knocked off his feet with a mystery illness, but it was too early to get officially tested. Thankfully, he landed on his feet back in Texas.
Ever since his eclectic Warner Brothers debut “Tones” in 1986, Johnson has plied a unique genre-defying sound, half instrumental, half vocal, that revolved around his subtle way with a Fender guitar, with whom he’s now issued several signature-model Stratocasters, including the latest Virginia Custom Shop edition. “I would say what I do is mostly rock-pop with all sorts of other influences,” says the artist, whose jazzy, Celtic-themed cut “Cliffs of Dover” earned him a Grammy in 1990.
During lockdown, he seriously reflected on his storied career. “When I got home, I just started going to my tape closet and looking for all of the stuff I had never finished, and I decided I would work on some of those songs. So I started pulling stuff out, overdubbing on it, and I just kept going and going until I had more than one record.”
He wound up with two, in fact, recently issued on Blue Elan as the 18-track “The Book of Making/Yesterday Meets Today.” Its revamped chestnuts are complemented by seven brand-new pandemic-spurred compositions. Some feature vocals, like the celebratory “To Be Alive,” his duet with breezy chanteuse Arielle. With many, Johnson simply lets his guitar do all talking.
How does the soft-spoken Johnson choose which songs will include vocals? “Well, I’ve never been the greatest singer in the world, for sure,” he readily admits. “But I enjoy singing a little bit on some of the songs that I write, so I let the song kind of tell me what it wants, and it will tell me if it works better as an instrumental.” He also passed the downtime posting regular guitar-lesson tutorials online. Once an obsessive studio perfectionist, he also taught himself to relax, loosen up while recording, not overthink things.
“So on this album, I actually left things that I wouldn’t normally have left,” he says. “Like guitar parts that didn’t sound perfect, a vocal that wasn’t quite right. I thought, ‘Well, if it feels okay, just let it be — don’t mess with it!’” It’s a good lesson for post-pandemic life, in general, he adds. “Don’t overthink everything — just go with the way you feel.”
Eric Johnson’s Treasure Show 2023, 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F. Tickets: $35 advance, $40 door. www.gamh.com
Julia Wolf is glad she stayed
With her long, raven-black hair, her penchant for ebony, Vampira-sleek garb, and curious Dead-Can-Dance-meets-hip-hop originals like “Dracula,” “Hot Killer” and the decidedly meta “Gothic Babe Tendencies,” New York newcomer Julia Wolf might seem like one of the most sinister spooksters around. But — just like TV clans l“The Munsters” and “The Addams Family” — there’s a great deal of intelligence, razor-sharp wit and a genuine love of the arts behind everything she does, so she’d prove creepy to only your squarest of Gladys Kravitz neighbors.
Wolf is quite up front about her humble origins, encapsulating her life story in the title of her just-released debut album, “Good Thing We Stayed.” In fact, it wasn’t until her musical ideas were studio-animated by producer/collaborator Jackson Foote that she kicked open her coffin lid and came alive. Before that? “I couldn’t ever really communicate with people face to face,” she swears. “So I literally didn’t speak for the entirety of my life, until I started finally putting music out.” Brimming with hard-won, fan-championed new confidence, she’ll play San Francisco on Feb. 27.
In high school, recalls Wolf (an assumed last name she based on her younger sister’s imaginary best friend, a pet wolf), she always sat alone at her lunch room table, devouring every classic horror novel she unearthed. “And this was before ‘Twilight,’” she stresses — there was nothing pop cultural about it. “And I’m also a big movie gal, and I love the horror film genre,” she adds. “So anything scary is great for me, and I love that “Insidious” movie. I’m so into lucid dreaming and astral projection, and that film just encompassed everything that I’m obsessed with.”
But for all the wolves currently baying her praises, there were several years of artistic Big Apple struggle that nearly ended in overseas anonymity. Her father — one of her biggest champions — had grown tired of watching her suffer through a taxing circuit of open-mic nights, a cavalcade of potential studio collaborators who didn’t grasp her vision, all of it compounded by her still-intense shyness. So the Italian-American sold the family home on Long Island, and insisted the clan move to the old country, Italy, where they would open a pizza restaurant and she could start from scratch.
Oddly enough, Wolf recalls, “My dad called it off after we sold our house — just as randomly as he’d offered the move, he took it all back. But then we were stranded, so we moved to Queens (where they keyboardist still resides, with her kid sister less than a block away), and then two months later, I met Jackson, and everything changed. It was really wild!”
So yes, Wolf says — with the title of her album, it was a rare time when she was not kidding around. And she believes all of her clever cubs out there can discern the difference by now.
Julia Wolf, Popscene at The Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F. 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27. Tickets: $15. www.eventbrite.com
Ingrid Andress is riding a pandemic high
At 31, rising country star Ingrid Andress believes in the universe customarily dispensing optimistic signs to anyone careful or sensitive enough to notice. Digital clocks, for instance, regularly awaken her at 3:11 every morning, no matter where in the world she happens to be on tour, a good sign, she reckons. And she doesn’t want to jinx her own stardom, but she is one of only a few artists who achieved huge success during lockdown.
“It’s so crazy how a lot of things that put me on the map happened during a global pandemic,” she notes. “And as we move on, now looking back at that, I’m like ‘How did that happen? That is insane!’ I got my first Grammy nomination (of three) during that time, and I got Song of the Year from BMI (for “More Hearts Than mine”). And it was really surreal, because normally with those things, you go out and celebrate them, so none of it felt truly real.”
The Michigan-born, Berklee-schooled composer released her breakthrough debut disc in 2020 as well as “Lady Like,” although she was unable to support it in concert. But it’s only now, as she finally hits the road to back her reflective, pandemic-scripted sophomore set, ”Good Person,” that she’s started to add up all her good fortune and has begun to knock wood.
But Andress has earned every accolade, and cut no showbiz corners to get where she is. Unlike your average “The Voice” or “American Idol” contestant,” she always stressed the importance of writing her own songs, one of which caught the ear of her Berklee professor Kara Dio Guardi. Sure, she might have appeared on NBC’s “The Sing Off” in a playful a cappella outfit called Pitch Slapped, but she was serious about her craft and requested a grueling mentorship with her instructor, who then guided her through a roll-the-dice move to Nashville, then her first publishing and label deals.
The skills she acquired — plus a little eye-opening personal therapy — helped her spend lockdown looking deep inside her psyche for “Good Person.” Her aesthetic credo: “There’s something humbling about staying vulnerable to the process, and that any idea that you get or receive is given to you — I’m just a vessel, not the thing that’s doing all this cool stuff.”
Andress lives by the adages she learned as a child, like "In times of prosperity, always prepare for adversity." “Because that’s exactly what happened to me during the pandemic,” she says. “It was a very hard time, but for some reason, that’s when my career decided to take off, and so now that I’ve been through that, I just expect it at this point. Some things are going to go great, and some things are going to go terribly. And it’s all going to be fine.”
Ingrid Andress at Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 door. www.gamh.com