Eric Johnson 1677

Eric Johnson with 2017 Fender Eric Johnson Signature Stratocaster Thinline.

Eric Johnson's music from the closet

Now that the San Francisco concert schedule is getting back to being booked solid again, often with sellout shows, it’s easy to forget the coronavirus darkness that descended on the world back in March of 2020. Austin guitarist Eric Johnson will be reminded every time he steps onstage during his new Treasure Show 2023 jaunt, which hits The City on Feb. 19. Without dwelling on the past, he allows, he and his backing ensemble were in Florida that fateful month, midway through a national tour, when lockdown hit.

