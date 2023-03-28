The Bembidion brownorum beetle is approximately 5 millimeters long, slightly larger than other Bembidion beetles. The section of the insect behind the head, called the prothorax, is also larger than usual. Note the gesture of the forelegs.
Entomologists at UC Berkeley identified a new beetle species Monday at Brown’s Northern California ranch that had been missing from scientific records for half a century. They called it Bembidion brownorum in honor of the politician.
“I’m very glad that (my ranch) is advancing science in some interesting and important ways,” said Brown. “There are so many undiscovered species. I think it’s very important that we catalog and discover what we have and understand their impact on the environment — how it’s functioning and how it’s changing.”
dwelling beetle that preys on other insects, said entomologist Kipling Will. The insect caught Will’s eye when he noticed that its central segment between its head and its wings, the prothorax, was much more rounded than other similar beetles. Upon further investigation, the beetle also glittered green and gold beneath bright light.
With help from David Maddison, an expert at Oregon State University, Will and the UC Berkeley entomology team were able to parse out 21 other specimens from museum archives. However, the most recent collection of B. brownorum was in 1966 — which tells a story about industrialization and destruction in the latter 20th century, said Will.
“The sad truth is, (the species) has probably been in a huge decline. If you look at the places that it was found in the ’20s and ’30s and ’40s, almost none of that natural habitat is left,” Will said. “But we don’t know for sure. So, the thing to do is to get it out there, describe it and tell people, ‘Hey, look for this thing,’ because maybe we’ll find some place where it’s doing fine.”