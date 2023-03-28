jerry brown beetle

A species of beetle that resurfaced at former Gov. Jerry Brown’s ranch had not been seen for 55 years. Brown’s political career lasted about 49 years.

Jerry Brown, longtime California politician and two-time former governor, has a new namesake: a little green beetle that lives on his ranch in Colusa County.

Researchers often name new discoveries after celebrities and historical figures — UC Berkeley has venerated the state of California multiple times in the periodic table.

