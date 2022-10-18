Most days, San Francisco’s Hunter’s Point Naval Shipyard is a quiet bastion of creativity, where 300-plus artists work alongside each other in palatial, rent-controlled studios on Eastern the fringe of The City. This weekend, it will be anything but quiet, as the Shipyard Trust for the Arts (STAR) opens its doors to the general public for the 2022 iteration of their Fall Open Studios. The event, which will feature 125 participating artists, live jazz, food vendors and arts activities for kids hosted by San Francisco’s Museum of Craft and Design, offers visitors a unique opportunity to connect with artists personally.
Originally a commercial shipyard and subsequent World War II Naval base, the Shipyard was decommissioned in 1974 and leased to a private ship-repair company, who then sublet buildings to civilians, including sculptor Jacques Terzian. His long-term project of transforming the buildings into an artist’s colony, co-developed with his children, Paula and David, began in 1983, when artists, musicians and writers began renting and renovating Shipyard studios. Through ups and downs with the Navy and The City, and aided by Nancy Pelosi and former San Francisco mayor Art Agnos, artists managed to hold onto their tenancy until the Shipyard’s official closure in 1991, beginning long-range planning to reuse the property, with the arts community at the center.
Now, Shipyard studios are highly coveted, with a decade-long waitlist and tenants coming from as far as Redwood City.
Nikki SF, a Shipyard tenant for nearly a decade and STAR board member, who has built the majority of her client base through the Open Studios, says that having an affordable studio space changed her practice dramatically.
“I wouldn’t be able to do the work I do today and paint large if I didn’t have the shipyard,” she said. Previously, she was making small paintings in her bedroom. Now, most of her canvases clock in at around 9 x 12 feet.
Access to the Shipyard also influenced Rhonel Roberts, who started working at the Shipyard in the early 2000s, by exposing his work to a wide audience through the Open Studios event.
“It’s astounding to know you have an opportunity for people to see your work," said Roberts. "There’s also a little pressure to make sure you’re doing something worth seeing.”
“It’s a great opportunity for the public to get insight into how artists work and support them directly,” said Barbara Ockel, a Shipyard tenant since 1984 and president of the board of STAR since 2018. “I know all the artists I’ve bought work from and it makes me relate to their art in a different way.”
This year’s Open Studios also features a benefit auction to outfit the Shipyard’s new auditorium, a space which Roberts hopes will give shipyard artists opportunities to connect more with each other and exhibit to the public more often.
“A good artist is a good storyteller,” Roberts says, and people want to know the story of how a work of art was created.
He hopes a visit to the Shipyard will inspire people to take up their own passions by seeing artists at work.
“You have to start somewhere. Just spend a little bit of time doing the thing you love. It’s about your passion, and when you come to the Open Studios you have a chance to have that passion ignited.”