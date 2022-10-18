Most days, San Francisco’s Hunter’s Point Naval Shipyard is a quiet bastion of creativity, where 300-plus artists work alongside each other in palatial, rent-controlled studios on Eastern the fringe of The City. This weekend, it will be anything but quiet, as the Shipyard Trust for the Arts (STAR) opens its doors to the general public for the 2022 iteration of their Fall Open Studios. The event, which will feature 125 participating artists, live jazz, food vendors and arts activities for kids hosted by San Francisco’s Museum of Craft and Design, offers visitors a unique opportunity to connect with artists personally.

Originally a commercial shipyard and subsequent World War II Naval base, the Shipyard was decommissioned in 1974 and leased to a private ship-repair company, who then sublet buildings to civilians, including sculptor Jacques Terzian. His long-term project of transforming the buildings into an artist’s colony, co-developed with his children, Paula and David, began in 1983, when artists, musicians and writers began renting and renovating Shipyard studios. Through ups and downs with the Navy and The City, and aided by Nancy Pelosi and former San Francisco mayor Art Agnos, artists managed to hold onto their tenancy until the Shipyard’s official closure in 1991, beginning long-range planning to reuse the property, with the arts community at the center.

Max Blue writes about the visual arts and modern culture for the San Francisco Examiner and other publications.