Six blockbuster musicals, including one pre-Broadway premiere, are coming to the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres next year as BroadwaySF has unveiled a portion of its lineup for the 2023-2024 season.
"We are thrilled to bring a dynamic season of Broadway musicals to the Bay Area over the next year," said managing director Rainier Koeners. "San Francisco audiences are some of the best to be found anywhere and we know that, with this lineup, there will be something for everyone to discover, to be moved by and to be entertained."
"MJ the Musical" (Orpheum Theatre)
Playing from Jan. 30 through Feb. 25, 2024, the award-winning musical was created by Christopher Wheeldon, a Tony Award-winning director and choreographer, and Lynn Nottage, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner. It sources inspiration from Michael Jackson's 1992 "Dangerous" world tour.
"Funny Girl (Orpheum Theatre)
Running from April 30 through May 26, 2024, this Broadway revival features an updated book written by Harvey Fierstein while the score was composed by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill.
"Company" (Orpheum Theatre)
The multi-time Tony Award-winning musical runs from June 5-29, 2024. Directed by Marianne Elliot, this iteration is based on the comedy created by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth.
"Mrs. Doubtfire" (Orpheum Theatre)
San Francisco's famous nanny returns for a stint that runs from July 2-28, 2024. The new musical, based on the film of the same name, is helmed by Jerry Zaks, a four-time Tony Award winner.
"The Wiz" (Golden Gate Theatre)
Before heading to Broadway, this musical is going on a national tour for the first time in 40 years. It stops in San Francisco from Jan. 16 through Feb. 11, 2024. With a book written by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score from Charlie Smalls and others, "The Wiz" will be directed into the spotlight by Schele Williams.
"Girl from the North Country" (Golden Gate Theatre)
Featuring lyrics from Bob Dylan, you can catch this Tony Award-winning musical from July 30 through Aug. 18, 2024. Written and directed by playwright Conor McPherson, the production also features Simon Hale's Tony Award-winning score.
BroadwaySF members who renew their memberships will get first access to tickets for a special engagement of Disney's "The Lion King," which Orpheum Theatre will stage from Nov. 22 through Dec. 30 of this year.
Additionally, members will be first in line for obtaining seats to "Wicked," the greatest export of the "Emerald City." The production will return to San Francisco in August 2024.