BroadwaySF Mrs. Doubtfire

Rob McClure (Daniel Hillard as Euphegenia Doubtfire) in the Original Broadway Cast of "Mrs. Doubtfire." 

 Courtesy of Joan Marcus

Six blockbuster musicals, including one pre-Broadway premiere, are coming to the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres next year as BroadwaySF has unveiled a portion of its lineup for the 2023-2024 season. 

"We are thrilled to bring a dynamic season of Broadway musicals to the Bay Area over the next year," said managing director Rainier Koeners. "San Francisco audiences are some of the best to be found anywhere and we know that, with this lineup, there will be something for everyone to discover, to be moved by and to be entertained." 

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

