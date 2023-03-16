For one night only, works from some of Ireland's up-and-coming theatre talents will be presented to San Francisco free of charge.
The Consulate General of Ireland, The City and San Francisco Public Library are coming together to stage a reading from the "Transatlantic Commissions Programme," a project that showcases newly commissioned works of Irish writers and poets of color.
It's scheduled to take place on March 23 at SFPL's Koret Auditorium and features members of the Irish Repertory Theatre and Fishamble: The New Play Company. In addition to San Francisco, readings are also scheduled in New York City and Dublin, Ireland.
The program was created to address longstanding inequalities of representation in the canon of Western theatre. Consul Micheál Smith says organizers "are looking forward to hearing the works of these writers."
"I'm delighted that San Francisco audiences will be able to hear these strong new voices that spotlight the diversity of modern Ireland," he added.
The inaugural cohort of the "Transatlantic Commissions Programme" includes Felicia Olusanya Felispeaks, Kwaku Fortune, Jade Jordan and CN Smith. All of the writers were mentored by Dael Orlandersmith, an Obie Award-winning playwright and Pulitzer Prize finalist.
San Francisco's presentation features an appearance and reading of "BENT! by Felispeaks, as well as readings of Fortune's "The Black Wolfe Tone," Jordan's "89" and Smith"s "Corktown."
Local talent joining Felispeaks include Jamella Cross, James WD Mercer II and Maggie Mason.
Doors open at 5 p.m and performances start at 5:30 p.m. No reservations are required as seats are available on a first come, first served basis.