Transatlantic Commissions Programme

The "Transatlantic Commissions Programme" inaugural writing cohort features Kwaku Fortune, Jade Jordan, Felicia Olusanya Felispeaks and CN Smith. 

 Courtesy of San Francisco Public Library

For one night only, works from some of Ireland's up-and-coming theatre talents will be presented to San Francisco free of charge.

The Consulate General of Ireland, The City and San Francisco Public Library are coming together to stage a reading from the "Transatlantic Commissions Programme," a project that showcases newly commissioned works of Irish writers and poets of color. 

