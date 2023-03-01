Àlvaro Flores

Àlvaro Flores performs in "Qaddafi's Cook," which will have its west coast premiere at this summer's San Francisco International Arts Festival. 

 Tom Berger

After a three-year pandemic pause, the San Francisco International Arts Festival has formally returned to this summer's fray of city-wide festivities.  

The SFIAF unveiled the lineup for its 2023 edition on Wednesday morning. This year's event, which plays from June 8-18, will feature 40 ensembles and individual artists giving more than 70 concerts over a 10-day period. The theme of all works being presented is "IN DIASPORA: I.D. for the New Majority." 

