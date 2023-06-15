The lives, loves and works of Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera have long fascinated other creators, inspiring dozens of books, films, dances, and works of art.
Starting this week, local audiences will have the opportunity to see a new opera about the pair when “El Último Sueno de Frida y Diego” (“The Last Dream of Frida and Diego”) debuts at the San Francisco Opera.
The opera, by composer Gabriela Lena Frank and librettist Nilo Cruz, takes place on the Day of the Dead in 1957, when in a reverse version of the Orpheus and Eurydice myth, Frida returns from the underworld to guide an ailing Diego to the other side.
The complicated and passionate relationship between the two legendary artists, who defied convention and made up their own psychological and sexual rules as they went along, is widely known.
But it’s less widely known that San Francisco played a crucial role in their careers. They visited The City twice, each time at a critical moment in their creative and personal lives.
Their first visit took place in 1930. Rivera, a world-famous muralist for years, had received two commissions to paint one mural in the Stock Exchange Luncheon Club (now the City Club) and another in the California School of Fine Arts (now the defunct San Francisco Art Institute). The 22-year-old Kahlo, who had married the 42-year-old Rivera a year earlier and was just beginning to paint, accompanied her husband.
Both Kahlo and Rivera were enthusiastic about their first trip to the United States. Kahlo had dreamed of visiting San Francisco, which she called “The City of the World.” And Rivera, a Communist of a complex and contradictory ilk, was excited about bringing his progressive art to a country whose dynamism he admired, even while he viewed its capitalist economic system with suspicion.
He had also just returned from a disillusioning trip to Moscow, where Stalinist officials expelled him.
The San Francisco press was charmed by the hulking, 250-pound Rivera and his comparatively tiny wife.
A Chronicle reporter who met the couple at the airport gushed, “Rivera brought with him a contradistinct living picture, the charming, slim-waisted, high-heeled, nugget-beaded senorita who is his wife, Mrs. Frieda (sic) Kahlo Rivera, herself a portrait artist of ability…Quickly he proved that as a man, despite his Dreiser-like mien and his reputation for sarcasm on canvas, he is “un hombre muy agradable,” the compliment for being agreeable so much appreciated by a Mexican.
But not everyone in San Francisco was thrilled with Rivera’s arrival. A few of the city’s artists, the most prominent of them, Maynard Dixon, loudly complained that a foreigner should not have received a commission when local artists were available.
The fact that a “communist and revolutionist” was commissioned to paint the walls of the Pacific Stock Exchange, of all places, incensed them further.
But the controversy quickly fizzled out. The press defended Rivera. “Public or private, in such matters it is not the artist’s political opinions or what he thinks about the best way to catch fish, but the murals he produces,” The Chronicle editorialized.
And the arts officials who had offered the commissions stood by their guns, and the dissenting artists soon fell silent.
Indeed, Rivera and Kahlo wowed the city. They were lionized and feted at social and artistic events. The Call newspaper humorously reported that a reception for them was attended by “nearly everyone who has written a book or a poem, cornered the stock market, painted a picture, sung a song, represented his country as consul, crossed a desert on a camel, edited a magazine, or trod the boards.”
Rivera returned the enthusiasm. He loved San Francisco, which he considered one of the most beautiful cities in the world. As usual, he also began carrying on an affair, in this case with the tennis star Helen Wills Moody, who was the model for the female allegorical figure in Rivera’s Stock Exchange mural, “Allegory of California.”
Kahlo was more critical of what she called “Gringolandia.” “I don’t particularly like the gringo people,” she wrote to a friend. “They are boring, and they all have faces like unbaked rolls (especially the old women).”
But as Hayden Herrera notes in her biography “Frida,” she, too, fell in love with San Francisco, riding the cable cars on her own and exulting in The City’s spectacular setting. “The city and bay are overwhelming,” she wrote to a friend. “What is especially fantastic is Chinatown…I have seen an enormous number of new and beautiful things.”
Kahlo also blossomed artistically during her stay in San Francisco, painting an important early double portrait, “Frieda and Diego Rivera,” and a portrait of a man who was to become one of the most influential figures in her life, Dr. Leo Eloesser.
When Rivera and Kahlo left San Francisco in 1931, their personal and artistic trajectories were pointing up. Rivera was soon to create some of his finest work for the Detroit Institute of Arts, and Kahlo was launched on what would prove to be a towering artistic career.
When they returned to San Francisco almost 10 years later, their situation was much bleaker. Rivera’s dream of conquering the United States with his art had crashed when his mural for the Rockefeller Center in New York was destroyed after he clashed with the Rockefellers and the group that managed the building over the work’s anti-capitalist slant, including a portrait of Lenin.
Rivera and Kahlo’s always-tumultuous marriage had also collapsed, broken by both of their incessant philandering, including a long-running affair Rivera had with Frida’s sister Cristina and a fling Kahlo had with the exiled Communist leader Leon Trotsky.
Kahlo’s dalliance with Trotsky particularly enraged Rivera. As Patrick Marnham reveals in “Dreaming With His Eyes Open: A Life of Diego Rivera,” it led Rivera to break with his former mentor, an action that made it easier for Stalinist assassins who were stalking Trotsky.
Indeed, when Rivera flew to San Francisco in 1940, it was a fortuitous escape. He had been hiding in Mexico after a gang of Stalinist hit men had unsuccessfully tried to kill Trotsky in a house near his, prompting Rivera to have his local patron, architect Timothy Pflueger, pull strings with the U.S. Embassy to get him on a flight.
Pflueger invited Rivera to paint a mural for the “Art in Action” exhibition for the World’s Fair on Treasure Island. As noted in a
recent Portals, Rivera worked with a bodyguard at the foot of his scaffold.
The precaution proved unnecessary, and he completed the enormous work known as “Pan American Unity” and on temporary display at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art in 1941. He was also conducting affairs with several women, including Hollywood star Paulette Goddard, a dalliance about which Chronicle columnist Herb Caen made several nudge-nudge references (“Good Goddard!”)
This second trip to San Francisco also marked a decisive turning point in Rivera and Kahlo’s relationship. Kahlo was in terrible health and was planning to undergo surgery in Mexico. Her old friend Dr. Eloesser convinced her to fly to San Francisco instead, where he put her on a healthy, restful, no-alcohol regimen that quickly improved her condition.
Even more important, he convinced her to accept Rivera’s philandering once and for all and remarry him. Kahlo took his advice, and the couple were married at San Francisco’s City Hall on December 8, 1940.
Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera remained together until Kahlo’s death. The day she died, Rivera wrote, “July 13th, 1954, was the most tragic day of my life. I had lost my beloved Frida forever. Too late, I realized that the most wonderful part of my life had been my love for Frida.”
“El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego” will be performed at the San Francisco Opera on June 17, 22, 25 and 30.