John Caldon

John Caldon attended San Francisco State University, where he studied playwriting and directing.

 John Boatwright/San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center

John Caldon has joined Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the free multi-day music festival and San Francisco staple, as its first-ever executive director. 

Caldon, who moved to The City in 2001, is currently the managing director of the War Memorial & Performing Arts Center, one of the largest performing arts centers in the U.S. It is comprised of the War Memorial Opera House, Davies Symphony Hall and the Veterans Building.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

