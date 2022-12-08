John Caldon has joined Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the free multi-day music festival and San Francisco staple, as its first-ever executive director.
Caldon, who moved to The City in 2001, is currently the managing director of the War Memorial & Performing Arts Center, one of the largest performing arts centers in the U.S. It is comprised of the War Memorial Opera House, Davies Symphony Hall and the Veterans Building.
For the last three years, Caldon has led the center's strategic vision, financial planning and operations, as well as its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives — all roles that he will focus on at HSB.
"Joining an organization that exists entirely to give the gift of incredible music to its community is the perfect next step for a career in which I have worked to promote access to arts and culture as a public good," said Caldon.
"What I love about Hardly Strictly Bluegrass is that the Hellman family is giving this gift to the people of San Francisco every year in the form of music and connection. And so it just feels like such a natural progression in my own career," he added.
For organizers, Hardly Strictly's maneuvering of the pandemic with two years of online programming followed by this year's return to Golden Gate Park made the festival's cultural importance to The City abundantly clear to them.
Sheri Sternberg, the festival's executive producer and one of its founders, said that "having explored virtual presentations and the new ways that Hardly Strictly Bluegrass was able to contribute to the health of the musical ecosystem over the past two years, bringing on an executive director like John Caldon was a natural evolution."
Sternberg added that "John's deep roots in the Bay Area provide a unique opportunity for us to reinforce our commitment to the community."
Caldon attended San Francisco State University, where he studied playwriting and directing. He graduated from the university in 2007 with a bachelor of arts degree in creative writing and a minor in theatre.
He first jointed the War Memorial & Performing Arts Center in 2009 as a communication and events manager. Caldon was instrumental in the filming of Danny Boyle's major motion picture "Steve Jobs," which showcased the War Memorial Opera House and Davies Symphony Hall.
In April 2016, Caldon became the director of city hall events, a position he held for three years. The SFSU alum rejoined the War Memorial in July 2019 as its managing director. Caldon was tasked with leading the War Memorial through the pandemic and its phased reopening.
His career in theater production and facilities management spans more than 20 years, including work in various production capacities for several of California's regional theaters and as a shipboard production manager for the Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines.
Mick Hellman, the chair of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, LLC., said that Caldon's "exceptional managerial, governance, and municipal skills" will "help us realize the Hellman Family dream of making HSB a sustainable part of San Francisco's artistic, cultural and economic community."
With his new gig, Caldon will oversee the festivals' human and financial resources, safety and risk management, governance, communications, community relations and technology.
Having been a fan of the festival since its inception, Caldon is eager to bring years-long experiences as an audience member to his role.
"I hope that being an outsider who's now becoming an insider allows me to have an outside eye and to be able to talk to (the organizers) about any ideas they have and how that might land with an audience member and hopefully be able to provide that sort of fresh perspective," he said.