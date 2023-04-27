“Would you like to play croquet?” a performer in a suggestion of a costume—a hat and what appears to be a bathrobe, clearly rehearsal garb—asks me, prancing around excitedly.

I’ve just entered a fenced site on the west end of Golden Gate Park, the first stop on the one-mile walk of We Players’ new production, “Adventures with Alice.” Here, audience members will watch a caucus race, a trial (concerning the theft of the Queen of Hearts tarts), and a highly nontraditional game of croquet.

