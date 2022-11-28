By all accounts, San Francisco’s 2022 redistricting process was deeply flawed. The Redistricting Task Force made headlines like “debacle” and “fiasco,” with the media reporting on opaque processes, private texts and meetings, and the reversals of an 8-1 vote at 3 a.m. when most of the public had gone home.
The outcome was that two diverse districts that had elected representatives who were people of color were radically changed by adding whiter and more conservative precincts — Sea Cliff into District 1, and parts of Lakeshore south of Sloat Boulevard into District 4. The Tenderloin and SoMa, low-income neighborhoods sharing cultural districts and a similar SRO housing stock, were split.
The public must have confidence in the integrity of the process, insulated from any appearance of backroom deals and gerrymandering. This was not the case in San Francisco. We have to look no further than the political debacle in Los Angeles to see how those in power, Democrat or Republican, try to use the political lines to maneuver political or ethnic dominance. San Francisco’s redistricting process flies in the face of all the best practices in the state and in the country, following neither the California Redistricting Commission’s models, nor adhering to the Fair Maps Act.
Unlike most California cities, San Francisco’s redistricting process, as currently written into the City Charter, not only allows the Board of Supervisors and the mayor to make direct political appointments to the task force, it also has no conflict of interest criteria or prohibitions on having relationships with elected officials.
Most other cities require that their Redistricting Task Forces explain in detail all their justifications and data that go into creating the final maps. Here, even Redistricting Task Force members reported being unclear about why lines were reversed or changed during the process.
Many cities give clear direction as to the decision-making priorities to avoid confusion or disagreement. They acknowledge that people who live in communities should be able to vote together and elect a representative to serve their interests, and rank the integrity of communities of interest as paramount.
The final map that shaped this November’s election was achieved with only the barest majority vote of the task force, with no clear sense of consensus or confidence in the result.
San Francisco cannot afford comparisons with Trump Country, places where the public has little reason to trust how or why political lines are redrawn.
There is a reason why voters have twice demanded a district election process in San Francisco — because we demand representatives that truly represent our communities, and because district elections are not as beholden to money as citywide elections. In San Francisco, many supervisorial elections are decided by less than 200 votes — meaning that it wouldn’t take a lot of gerrymandering to fix the vote. Whether gerrymandered or not, the results of the task force’s decisions are already clear.
As The Examiner reported regarding the District 4 election, “The three precincts south of Sloat Boulevard during this year’s redistricting process provided Engardio a boon — he won them by a combined margin of 531 votes as of Thursday’s vote totals. He was ahead by a total of 458 votes across all precincts in the district.” Meaning that if the lines had not been redrawn, Mar would have won.
If we are to restore the public’s trust in fair and representative district elections, we must reform the redistricting process, bringing us in line with the rest of California. That would be the most un-Trumpian thing our city could do.
Fernando Martí worked withthe San Francisco Community Unity Map Coalition in 2012 and 2022, is the former co-director of the Council of Community Housing Organizations and currently teaches architecture at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s San Francisco Urban Program