28383543_web1_copy_220421-SFE-REDISTRICT4_1

A final draft map of the San Francisco supervisorial districts. (San Francisco Redistricting Task Force)

By all accounts, San Francisco’s 2022 redistricting process was deeply flawed. The Redistricting Task Force made headlines like “debacle” and “fiasco,” with the media reporting on opaque processes, private texts and meetings, and the reversals of an 8-1 vote at 3 a.m. when most of the public had gone home.

The outcome was that two diverse districts that had elected representatives who were people of color were radically changed by adding whiter and more conservative precincts — Sea Cliff into District 1, and parts of Lakeshore south of Sloat Boulevard into District 4. The Tenderloin and SoMa, low-income neighborhoods sharing cultural districts and a similar SRO housing stock, were split.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Fernando Martí worked with the San Francisco Community Unity Map Coalition in 2012 and 2022, is the former co-director of the Council of Community Housing Organizations and currently teaches architecture at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s San Francisco Urban Program

Tags

You May Also Like