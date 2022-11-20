Welcome to The Storefront, a new column dedicated to the voices of small businesses around San Francisco. This week, we dive into city nightlife as it continues to survive and even thrive, with no help from the pandemic. Your guide to this Scylla and Charybdis of local economic life is native San Franciscan Tigran Demurjian, a photographer and writer who, as he put it, "came of age during the pandemic, at a time when bars were shuttered and drinking at home, with family or friends, was the only way a 21-year-old could exercise his new right." 

Tigran_Demurjian_Night_Seen_Teddy_Kuhn.jpg

Teddy Kuhn

Tigran_Demurjian_Night_Seen_Nick_Giorgio.jpg
Tigran_Demurjian_Night_Seen_Amy_Benjamin.jpg
Tigran_Demurjian_Night_Seen_Amir_Hosseini.jpg
Tigran_Demurjian_Night_Seen_David_Jones.jpg

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Tigran Demurjian is a writer and photographer from San Francisco. He’s interested in the people and places that give texture to public life in the City.

Tags

You May Also Like