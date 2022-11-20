Welcome to The Storefront, a new column dedicated to the voices of small businesses around San Francisco. This week, we dive into city nightlife as it continues to survive and even thrive, with no help from the pandemic. Your guide to this Scylla and Charybdis of local economic life is native San Franciscan Tigran Demurjian, a photographer and writer who, as he put it, "came of age during the pandemic, at a time when bars were shuttered and drinking at home, with family or friends, was the only way a 21-year-old could exercise his new right."
Teddy Kuhn
Bartender at The Royal Cuckoo Market
Teddy loves a fine dining experience, both as a bartender and as a patron. But he was quick to redefine the expression : “It’s not necessarily about a place being exclusive, or even one-of-a-kind. It’s about paying attention to the details to create a comfortable, welcoming space: It’s the lighting, the music, how you interact with people.”
Living in San Francisco for the past decade, Kuhn has built a routine around visiting small businesses that represent his third place — a place that’s not home and not work, but somewhere in between, where you feel welcome. Yet places that are accessible are not always profitable, and as a hospitality worker during the pandemic, Teddy’s seen that balancing act become increasingly difficult for small businesses. Still, he admits that it’s hard to watch his favorite small businesses turn into chains. “We’ll have more and more abandoned salad restaurants. Look at downtown.”
Nick Giorgio
Doorman at The Knockout
Nick’s least favorite part about working the door is dealing with difficult people. “It’s mostly men, but not always, who can be aggressive with me. Some people don’t want to pay the cover. Some people aren’t 21, and they have a meltdown. But this is a nice bar, we have a no-touch policy. It’s rare enough to keep me at the job.”
Amy Benjamin
Bartender at Doc’s Clock
Amy’s a designer, a bartender and a mother. Sometimes those roles seem to converge. During the pandemic, the bar, which sits adjacent to a turn lane on Mission Street, wasn’t able to set up a parklet. Amy credits her T-shirts and bestselling “drinking pants” with helping the business stay afloat.
“I designed these pants with big pockets for your liquor store runs and stretchy waistbands for the extra pounds we were putting on during the pandemic,” she explained.
When I visited Amy, her motherly patience was on display. A drunk customer insisted on barging into her conversations, much like a child might with a busy parent. She was all smiles, managing to engage the man with her sharp wit and serve the rest of the bar with cocktails at the same time. She that bartending has its ups and downs, but “it reminds you that you’re not completely dead inside.”
Amir Hosseini
Bartender at The Hyde-Out
For Amir Hosseini, making drinks is the easy part of bartending. What sets bartenders apart is what they bring to their patrons. “You have to be a good listener. This is a neighborhood bar, your patrons are literally your neighbors. They want to know your opinion on things, they ask for your advice — you become their trusted advisor.”
The relationships he develops with his patrons makes the job both rewarding and challenging. On one hand, Amir calls them part of his family. “When you don’t see someone for a few days, you start to get worried about them!” But when being there for people is part of your job, it can drain you. “Some days you don’t feel well, but you still have to pretend that everything is good. Patrons don’t want to see you grumpy. They come to be put in a better mood.”
David Jones
Bar manager at Kung Fu Action Theater (pictured right)
“We’re still here,” David said about the pandemic. What helped? “Not the government, that’s for sure. It was our loyal customers and the other bars in the area. We came together to help each other out.” He points toward the crowd in back, where the owner of another bar sits nursing a drink. “When outdoor dining opened up, he lent us chairs and tables so that we could stay open and keep our staff employed.”
Now that pandemic restrictions have eased off, David’s excited about growing the business. New additions include themed nights and go-go dancers. But advertising the small, sign-less bar isn’t part of the plan. “You get the wrong type of people. This is a friendly, neighborhood bar. It’s low-key, how we like it.”
Tigran Demurjian is a writer and photographer from San Francisco. He’s interested in the people and places that give texture to public life in the City.