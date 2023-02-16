OBIT ALI 2

Muhammad Ali tapes his right hand for a training session in 1974. Ali, a three-time world heavyweight boxing champion whose brash self-confidence and personal convictions made him the most charismatic and controversial sports figure of the 20th century, is the subject of a documentary screening at S.F. Library. 

 Robert Walker/The New York Times

Ken Burns' captivating 2021 documentary, "Muhammad Ali," which runs 452 minutes, won’t be screened at the San Francisco Public Library during Black History Month in February.

No worries. Instead, the library offers a lively 55-minute doc from 2015 also titled "Muhammad Ali," directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, two young Black men famed for music videos. Their work “floats like a butterfly and stings like a bee,” to borrow the words Ali used to describe his own artistry.

