Muhammad Ali tapes his right hand for a training session in 1974. Ali, a three-time world heavyweight boxing champion whose brash self-confidence and personal convictions made him the most charismatic and controversial sports figure of the 20th century, is the subject of a documentary screening at S.F. Library.
Ken Burns' captivating 2021 documentary, "Muhammad Ali," which runs 452 minutes, won’t be screened at the San Francisco Public Library during Black History Month in February.
No worries. Instead, the library offers a lively 55-minute doc from 2015 also titled "Muhammad Ali," directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, two young Black men famed for music videos. Their work “floats like a butterfly and stings like a bee,” to borrow the words Ali used to describe his own artistry.
On-camera interviews with football star Jim Brown and boxer Sugar Ray Leonard — plus archival images of Malcolm X and TV personality Howard Cosell, along with narration by Brian Unger — take viewers behind the scenes of Ali and his times.
About 100 years ago, the San Francisco-born novelist and boxing reporter Jack London touted Jack Johnson, the Black heavyweight champ, as a fighter with “protoplasmic vigor.” Ali had it, too, as did Joe Louis, nicknamed the “Brown Bomber,” who famously defeated German boxer Max Schmeling in 1938 and rallied anti-Nazi sentiment.
Boxing has long been more than just a sport. The 2015 homage by Simmons and Ozah offers an excellent opportunity to view Ali as a boxer, Black Muslim, husband, poet of the ring and the street, and one of the most outspoken opponents of the war in Vietnam. The fact that he suffered late in life from Parkinson’s Syndrome, which robbed him of his lip and his ability to quip, makes his story all the more poignant. Married four times, his “weakness,” one of his wives observes, was women.
Under the banner “More Than a Month,” the library celebrates Black history, culture and heritage, which began on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, Jan., 16, and continues in the African American Center every Wednesday in February at noon.
The library is hosting a tribute to Ali titled “GOAT: Greatest of All Time” that offers historic images. It runs until March 6 on the first floor. In the African American Center on the third floor, a display shows archival photos and pamphlets from the San Francisco African American Historical and Cultural Center that highlights Black resistance to racism.
James Reese Europe established the early stirrings of jazz as America’s original music
"Muhammad Ali" might be a more controversial documentary now than when it debuted in 2015. After all, like professional football, professional boxing is increasingly viewed by the public as a brutal sport. Watching Ali trade punches with opponents might prompt viewers to think of the Bills’ Damar Hamlin who was critically injured and who collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals earlier this year.
In one of the most famous images of Ali, the fighter stands over the prone body of Sonny Liston during their 1965 bout. Ali flexes his right arm, muscles bulging. The expression on his face suggests a roar. The Bay Area novelist and social critic Ishamel Reed has objected to images like this one because, he has said, they stereotype Black men as dangerous.
The Simmons and Ozah film emphasizes the political Ali who rejected what he called his “slave name,” Cassius Clay, and came of age in the Jim Crow South. In 1966, he refused to be enlisted by the U.S. military. Ali didn’t say that no Viet Cong ever called him by the “n” word, as fans have claimed, but he did say: "Man, I ain't got no quarrel with them Viet Cong."
Arrested, tried, convicted of draft evasion, sentenced to five years in prison and fined $10,000, he was denied a license to box and didn’t fight from March 1967 to October 1970, his “prime years,” as trainer Angelo Dundee observed. Simmons and Ozah take viewers step-by-step through a riveting narrative as Ali’s appeal made its way slowly through the courts. In 1971, the conviction was overturned.
Basketball giant Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remembered that teachers at his high school “didn't like Ali because he was anti-establishment. The fact that he was proud to be a Black man and had so much talent made some people think he was dangerous.” He added, “For those very reasons I enjoyed him.”
Why do we as a nation keep going back to the life and legend of Muhammad Ali? In part, because his story reflects and amplifies the story of the nation itself as it has tangled with race, fame, tragedy and triumph. A singular Black man beloved and reviled, ruthless in the ring and compassionate in the soul, Ali touched the hearts of people around the world.
"Muhammad Ali" shows why and how Cassius Clay became “the People’s Champion” and carved out a place for himself in history.