Let us now praise James Reese Europe. Who? you say. The first African American officer to enter battle in World War I and a member of the highly decorated 369th Infantry Regiment. The hottest bandleader of his time. The founder of the first Black labor union. The composer, arranger and music industry visionary that ragtime legend Eubie Blake called “the Martin Luther King of music.” The musical forebear hailed by present-day jazz great Jason Moran as "the Big Bang" of jazz.

Last month, on the eve of Moran’s four-night residency at SFJAZZ, he gave a talk about Europe, an obscure but pivotal figure in American musical history. The highlight of the four nights was “James Reese Europe and the Absence of Ruin,” a jazz “meditation” Moran composed to commemorate Europe and the Harlem Hellfighters military band he led in World War 1.

Teresa Moore is an Examiner columnist who reports on race and equity.

