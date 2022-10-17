Alex G

Alex Giannascoli, the prolific singer-songwriter who records under the moniker Alex G, has produced a deceptively titled album, “God Save the Animals,” about the shortcomings that can accompany good intentions.

 Chris Maggio

The act of the empty gesture might be the defining characteristic of modern culture.

Think of the idealistic politician who vows to end corruption and enmity, only to contribute more to the partisan morass. Or the ascetic religious leader who promises salvation and retribution but turns a blind eye to abuse and bigotry. And then there is the liberal suburbanite with the Black Lives Matters sign plastered on his front lawn who supports racist housing covenants that keep communities white.

