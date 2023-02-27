Last August, Erin Merritt, director of the upcoming world premiere of novelist/playwright Gordon Dahlquist’s political comedy-thriller “Tea Party,” received what she calls a “double whammy”:
“You’re going to die,” and “You don’t get to make theater anymore.” Doctors had finally diagnosed the cause of her increasingly unintelligible speech: ALS.
We were communicating via Zoom video chat; I asked questions, she typed answers from the deck outside her El Cerrito home, with trees behind her. In a cheerful print top and long, blondish hair, she looks rosy and robust, but she says she is starting to feel her upper body weakening. ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), an incurable and progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to the ALS Association. Its cause is unknown, its prognosis terminal.
Not getting to create theater anymore was not an option for Merritt. She was in the middle of multiple projects, including a short video shoot with musician Scrumbly Koldewyn for Stagebridge, the East Bay theater for seniors, and she is raising a pair of 17-year-old twins. But with Koldewyn’s encouragement, she continued the Stagebridge project. It was so gratifying, she says, that she reached out to friends in the theater community for help in producing a play for her to direct. She prepared a list of possible choices: Shakespeare, classics, new plays.
A longtime local director, Merritt was best known from 1998 to 2011 as the artistic director of Woman’s Will, a touring company that she founded to advance the careers of women in theater. But her career has been much more far-reaching: Over the years she has adapted and translated plays; directed world premieres at various venues; worked as a producer, dramaturg and teacher; written and directed voiceover scripts for the Rosie the Riveter Museum in Richmond; produced and directed the annual awards show for the nonprofit service organization Theatre Bay Area; and won awards for her work.
Once she’d prepared the list of possible plays, she realized the one that was most representative of her directing style — which she describes as a focus on rhythm and on “the physical power inherent in complex language”— was “Tea Party”; she’d already directed three staged readings of it since the first reading in 2012 at the Bay Area Playwrights Foundation. Dahlquist’s aesthetic, she says, is similar to hers: “fast-paced, words made into vital, visceral action, gut punches and humor contrasting each other, political commentary.” They’d both graduated from Reed College, and Merritt is close friends with Dahlquist’s wife, the playwright Anne Washburn.
The 90-minute three-act play is a feast of taut, rich dialogue that juxtaposes violent forms of political rhetoric in an all-too-recognizable America; Dahlquist subtitles it “a play of Decline.”
As her health began deteriorating, Merritt knew the project had to start. Her friends were on board, forming a producing entity called One of Our Own. “I am receiving an abundance of help from a wide group of people,” says Merritt. “Nothing like playing the death card, lol! ‘Last chance to work with me!’”
“Tea Party,” which has six actors playing 13 roles, is set in an interrogation office, a senator’s home and a mountain town, and it is a dense, challenging read, acknowledges Merritt. “There is so much packed into each word. I am good at seeing the potential in each, so I can tell this is an active play. I ‘hear’ the jokes in there in first read.” She guesses that her background with the works of Bertolt Brecht is helpful with this play; he was also all about timing. “I am attuned to the ways humor can help us grapple with the ugly truth,” she said. She looks for the sublime in the mess.
During the second week of rehearsals, I watched as the cast, already off-book — several of them had been in some of the previous staged readings — worked on a short scene from the end of Act I, which, as it happens, takes place after Act II. Two prisoners face off, one a left-wing terrorist (played by Livia DeMarchi); the other (Bob Greene) right-wing (as in Tea Party) and chained up. The scene ends in violence. It was altogether rapid-fire, tense, funny. Merritt took notes on her computer while her assistant director, Alicia M.P. Nelson, read them aloud to the actors (“Livia, sharpen your intention and make a bigger transition into the ‘gash’ speech.”). Sometimes Merritt answered actors’ queries with gestures, getting up to demonstrate. She watched closely, smiling and laughing, murmuring sounds of satisfaction, at one point convulsing into silent giggles. She has a generic synthetic “voice” that she sometimes uses but expects to get a custom-made one soon that is based on her actual voice taken from recorded interviews in the past. “I’m sure it will still be weird,” she conceded.
Of the play’s message, she added, “It’s important that audiences understand that we are all responsible for what we do and even say, for holding society, community, country together. This is not every man for himself.”
Meanwhile, a filmmaker friend from her early-motherhood days in Los Angeles, Keirda Bahruth, is shooting two documentaries about Merritt. One, produced by local actor and Merritt’s old Berkeley High classmate Deb Fink, follows the creation of “Tea Party” through production; the other is a personal documentary about Merritt following her journey with ALS. (Local actor and filmmaker Peter Ruocco is the cinematographer for both.) Merritt jokes, “People will have a chance to get totally sick of me.”
“When I heard the news about Erin,” said Bahruth, on the phone from L.A., “I thought, Oh, we gotta keep creating. I struggled with that first instinct. I don’t want to be exploitative.” She eventually emailed Merritt: “I’m feeling we should make something together.” Merritt’s answer: “F—, yeah.” “In true Erin spirit,” said Bahruth. The filming has just begun, but Bahruth plans to follow Merritt as she directs “Tea Party” and also during such emotionally charged moments as saying goodbye to her children, “preparing them to live in the world without her. . . . She’s doing it with wit and grace and humor.” Bahruth expects the shoot to last at least a year — “until the end.”
One of the first questions she asked her friend was what surprised her about her situation.
“Being sick doesn’t make you wise,” Merritt responded. “It does make me even more impatient with things and people who make life harder.” She added, “I don’t need dignity as much as I thought as long as the people around me don’t need me to have it."
As we’re talking, Merritt reacts to a sound inside her house; it’s her mother, come to wash the dishes. She is surrounded by helpers.
“I’ve lived my life with speaking,” she said, “teacher, vocal coach, director. I love words. And nuances of tone. So this feels really personal! I don’t need legs! But as Hedwig (of the play “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) says, it’s what I’ve got to work with.”
So she is planning to write a play, collaborating with other writers, about the difficulty of creating intimacy in community: “Speak to Me Like You Know Me.” It’s for “after I can’t do anything but lounge in a wheelchair.”
But right now she’s busy with “Tea Party” rehearsals. At a recent one, an actor was feeling vulnerable, and Merritt said, “You know I have your back. I’m not going to put you up in front of an audience looking anything less than your best.” And another actor said, “Likewise, Erin, we’ve got your back.” And then, says Merritt, with tears in her eyes, “We all wept and laughed.
“So yay theater!”