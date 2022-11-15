Japanese baseball, tennis, golf and soccer players have made the transition to North American fields, courts, courses and pitches. But the country's centuries-old national sport, sumo wrestling, still remains a mystery to overseas audiences.

The three-city Sumo + Sushi tour, which launches in San Francisco Thursday for three nights at the Palace of Fine Arts, aims to educate as much as entertain. Hosted by retired legend Konishikii Yasokichi, Sumo + Sushi features six sumo wrestlers from Japan, in which the oversize athletes try either to expel their opponent out of the ring or throw them to the ground. The exhibition is being presented for the first second since 2019 by the Seattle-area event company SE Productions.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Tags

You May Also Like