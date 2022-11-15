Japanese baseball, tennis, golf and soccer players have made the transition to North American fields, courts, courses and pitches. But the country's centuries-old national sport, sumo wrestling, still remains a mystery to overseas audiences.
The three-city Sumo + Sushi tour, which launches in San Francisco Thursday for three nights at the Palace of Fine Arts, aims to educate as much as entertain. Hosted by retired legend Konishikii Yasokichi, Sumo + Sushi features six sumo wrestlers from Japan, in which the oversize athletes try either to expel their opponent out of the ring or throw them to the ground. The exhibition is being presented for the first second since 2019 by the Seattle-area event company SE Productions.
A native Hawai'ian who played football and studied music, Konishiki was the first non-Japanese-born wrestler to attain ōzeki, the second-highest ranking in sumo, in the late '80s. He's a natural host, having appeared in films like “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” and “Tokyo Story.”
Since Sumo and Sushi is as much a cultural exchange as a sporting event and a social outing, Q&As with the wrestlers and Konishiki are sprinkled throughout each exhibition.
"We try to integrate it pretty seamlessly into the show. It's not very formal — not like you have to line up," says SE Productions co-founder and president Sam Minkoff in a joint interview with Konishiki. "During breaks in the show, whether it's while guys are resting in between matches or during moments when we're explaining different parts of the history or culture or rules of the sport, there are these moments for folks to ask questions.
FAQ cards will be available to cover the basics, and Minkoff said the questions at previous events have ranged from broad-ranging to impressively specific. The main goal is to clarify some myths and misconceptions about sumo.
"People think we pack a bag, we go to practice and then we go back home," Konishiki says. "But when someone wants you to join a sumo heya (stable), it's 24/7 365 days. It's your whole life."
Sumo wrestlers, equal parts athlete and celebrity, are expected to behave with dignity at all times, both during and after their professional careers. Even being in the presence of a bar fight can get a sumo wrestler kicked out of the Japan Sumo League. It is unfathomable that a sumo could be accused of domestic violence and continue to wrestle, he said.
"Also, we might look fat or big in American terms," he acknowledges. "But the inner muscles — the strength inside our backs and our stomachs — are so strong,” Konishiki declares. He's been an ambassador for the sport, enabling NFL heroes such as Bo Jackson and professional rugby players, surfers and MMA fighters to understand and admire sumo wrestlers’ athletic achievements.
"They're surprised with not only the flexibility but the balance of all these sumo guys," Konishiki reveals. "'How can a big man — most of them are 400 pounds — lift his legs off the floor and balance on one foot without even not even shaking?'"
Konishiki met with Steph Curry during a trip to Japan last month, and the Golden State Warrior great said he was astonished with the sumo workout regiment. One long-standing myth is that sumo wrestlers chow down on food like an actor trying to bulk up for a role. But a hearty stew that contains meat, egg and vegetables, chanko nabe, has long been a staple for the sumo set.
"It's not just calories for the sake of calories. It's building muscle and mass, and it's part of a really athletic component to the sport and to the culture," Minkoff observes. "It's got protein, and it's got veg. It's a comprehensive dish."
"And it's really good, too," Konishiki chimes in, with a grin.
Chanko nabe won't be on the menu for Sumo + Sushi. But raw fish certainly will. And the culinary talent is locally sourced.
"We're a food- and beverage-based production company, so we're really big on trying to integrate that," Minkoff replies, when asked about the pairing of sumo wrestling and sushi cuisine. "We think that experiences are all about food, drink and activity and the combination of those things and also the vibes and the setting that you're in. 'Dinner and a show' — or, this case, 'dinner and a sport' — is something that is appealing to folks."
There are three levels of dining for the five sessions over three days: The Sushi + The Show ticket features bentos catered by Delica. "They're a Japanese deli based in the Ferry Building and are super-authentic in their approach," Minkoff explains. "We try and make the bentos approachable but still like very Japanese. So there's not only sushi but then you also have really awesome shrimp cakes and karaage (Japanese fried chicken)and chicken dumplings and different kinds of sides like wasabi potato salad. So it's an exploration, too."
For those in the Front Row: Sushi + The Show section, selections will be prepared by Chef Daiji, who has taken his experience from Japanese restaurants in Tokyo, Bucharest, Hollywood and San Francisco to his new Daiji Yacht Club in Alameda. "He's doing a really elevated program with wagyu (beef) and six different types of nigiri and sushi rolls and these beautiful sides," Minkoff says.
VIP Sky Suite ticket holders will get the ultimate sushi experience, with chefs taking and making custom orders. "There's literally a sushi chef up there, making rolls or nigiri or sashimi — whatever they want," he says.
And because not everyone likes sushi, there’s also a show only viewing option for $75.
Konishiki asks Minkoff to describe what it's been like for his company to work with this group of sumo veterans. "It's one giant family on this tour," the latter beams. "There are nights where our whole crew, the staff and the wrestlers, will break bread together.”
Konishiki adds: "They arrive early, every single day, and they never leave until everything's done. And they're always cleaning up after themselves. Everything is done out of respect for the places and the environment we work in and people that we work with."