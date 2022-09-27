Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry wrote to BTS' Suga on Twitter, saying that he can't wait to see the rapper soon. 

The Golden State Warriors, reigning champs of the NBA, may have just gotten a new fan with ample name recognition.

On Tuesday, Suga, from international K-pop sensation BTS, posted a photo of himself holding a custom Warriors jersey on Instagram. The image was also shared on BTS' official Twitter account, where Warriors superstar Steph Curry and the team's official Twitter account quoted the tweet. 

