The Golden State Warriors, reigning champs of the NBA, may have just gotten a new fan with ample name recognition.
On Tuesday, Suga, from international K-pop sensation BTS, posted a photo of himself holding a custom Warriors jersey on Instagram. The image was also shared on BTS' official Twitter account, where Warriors superstar Steph Curry and the team's official Twitter account quoted the tweet.
The Warriors are headed to Japan for two preseason games against the Washington Wizards starting Sept. 30 as part of NBA Japan Games 2022, which is part of the NBA Global Games series.
It was also announced this week that Suga would be traveling to Japan on a personal schedule, leading to some internet speculation that he would attend the Warriors' preseason games as a special guest.
The Dubs are no stranger to forging a K-pop connection.
Last season, the team announced that K-pop music star BamBam was an official ambassador to the team.
Their partnership included the launch of limited-edition T-shirts, sweatshirts and other merchandise.
Most notably, BamBam tweeted his support for forward Andrew Wiggins to make the NBA All-Star Game. Wiggins finished with the fifth-most votes, thus cementing his pick. The team also had BamBam perform at Chase Center to close out their season in April.
If the past is any indicator, a similar partnership could be brewing with another one of K-pop's most prolific figures.