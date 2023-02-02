German husband-and-wife duo Bernd and Hilla Becher photographed loneliness. Their pictures of industrial structures, from blast furnaces to grain silos, crucially absent of people, warp scale and perspective to achieve surreal, sculptural scenes that map history and human consciousness as much as they do the European and North American landscape during the post-World War II advance toward globalization.

By turning their lens on the infrastructure of industry, they captured the experience of social alienation at a time when the world was becoming ever more connected through commercial channels. Two exhibitions concurrently on view in San Francisco offer a deep dive into their life and work.

Max Blue writes about the visual arts and modern culture for the San Francisco Examiner and other publications.

