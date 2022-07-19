A work of history billed as a murder mystery, “Who Killed Jane Stanford?” has been positively reviewed by the New York Times, the New Yorker, the Los Angeles Times, the Wall Street Journal, the San Francisco Chronicle and KQED, among others. Not bad for a book by an academic about a little-known woman who died more than a century ago.
But the institution that inspired the book’s telling — Stanford University — has so far made no mention of the May 17 publication through its well-staffed communications division. This is strange and suspicious, as the author, Richard White, is not an unknown scholar. He is Stanford’s Margaret Byrne Professor of American History, a MacArthur “genius” fellow, two-time winner of the Francis Parkman Prize, past president of the Organization of American Historians and the author of critically acclaimed books about the American West, the Gilded Age, railroads, capitalism and environmental history.
“What I expect Stanford to do, as I always expected, is that they’ll ignore it,” said White in a telephone interview. “I don’t think they see any good in revisiting the origins of the university” or bringing attention to "anything that endangers its endowment.”
White’s book centers on the poisoning of Stanford University’s female founder and its cover up to ensure the school’s endowment. Leland Stanford and his wife, Jane, originally intended to endow the university with $30 million in honor of their dead child’s “beyond-the-grave” instruction to educate the citizens of California. But by the time Leland died in 1893 he left the university only $2.5 million in cash. The rest of the money from the Central Pacific Railroad was tied up in a bankruptcy proceeding. And by 1897, the federal government was suing Jane Stanford’s estate for $15 million, freezing assets, including the bequest to university.
White’s book, whose subtitle is “A Gilded Age Tale of Murder, Deceit, Spirits and the Birth of a University,” follows an investigator’s credo: follow the money; and an historian’s hunt through multiple archives, especially Stanford’s. Its subtext is that behind every great endowment lies an allegory about wealth.
White says he first became interested in the fate of his university’s female founder after reading “The Mysterious Death of Jane Stanford,” a 2003 book by Robert W. P. Cutler, a Stanford professor of neurology and neurological sciences, which convincingly argued she had died of strychnine poisoning. The questions then became: Who poisoned her and why?
The history professor decided these questions could serve as the organizing principle for a class, because “there’s nothing like having the founder of the university murdered to get students interested in why they should do research in the archives.” White taught the archival research class in 2014 and 2015, but found there was a limit to what students could uncover in 10 weeks.
“When I started the research, the university line was that no one had a motive to murder Jane Stanford,” said White. “One of the things I discovered was that there were so many people who had a motive to murder her.”
White’s book is full of suspects, among them: David Starr Jordan, an ichthyologist (fish scientist) and Stanford’s first president whom Jane Stanford intended to fire weeks before her murder and whose faculty were underpaid and sometimes robbed of academic freedom; Wong Toy Wong, who claimed to have been defrauded of $30,000 from his account at Stanford University Trust Bank and was then institutionalized and deported; Ah Wing, Jane Stanford’s senior trusted servant, who may have been in the same huigan (Chinatown association) as Wong; and Bertha Berner, the deceased’s secretary, a “New Woman” whose personal life was constricted by her employer and who was close witness to Jane’s distaste of Stanford’s female students “who promenaded the shady lanes of campus” and threatened her “boys” celibacy.
White explains in the book’s preface that he intended to write a history of the Gilded Age centering on Jane Stanford’s 1905 murder, but ended up “writing a detective story that could fit into the true crime genre.” That approach works well because Jane Stanford was poisoned not once, but twice: the first time in her 19-bedroom Nob Hill mansion; and the second time at the Moana Hotel on Hawaii’s Waikiki Beach.
Semi spoiler alert: David Starr Jordan did not poison his boss, but he did cover it up, first in Hawaii and then in San Francisco, insisting Jane Stanford died of natural causes when there was ample and irrefutable evidence that her evening drinking water had been laced with strychnine poison. His reasons for doing so, White proves, was to ensure Jane Stanford’s lands and funds passed to the university as quickly as possible. Jordan had spent too many years battling for this money to let a death by poisoning get in the way.
Writes White: “I was not surprised that in the Gilded Age — a time of breathtaking inequality — the many murders of poor people went unsolved, but why would the investigation of the death of the richest woman in San Francisco be shut down in less than a month? Why would her family, the administrators of the university she cofounded, the police department, the political establishment of San Francisco, and private detectives hired to find the murderer not only give up on finding her killer, but, despite the evidence that she was poisoned, go to all the trouble of denying it and crafting a narrative of a natural death? This was not how I imagined Gilded Age San Francisco worked.”
White’s book is a whodunnit as well as a work of historiography, viewing the first Gilded Age through our second one. It’s hard not to read it and ask: What does Stanford University do with this new historical material? Certainly, one of the world's top-ranked universities isn’t going to hold a two-day symposium on the murder of its odd founder, with her preference for Spiritualism, single sex education and financial manipulation, or create a new tagline: Stanford University, whose endowment was secured by murder and coverup. Indeed, for White, ever the historian, his longtime employer’s silence is unsurprising.
“Stanford was mostly interested in protecting its endowment, in getting money to come in, and that seems to be the premier value in its early period,” said White. “And some people might argue that it’s still the premier value today. What really matters is the university’s reputation, because the university needs that to raise funds. The original story of the Stanfords — as philanthropists, the death of their child and the donation of their entire fortune to educate the children of California — that’s a wonderful fundraising story.”