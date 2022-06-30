Stephen Sondheim's "Follies," which San Francisco Playhouse is presenting through Sept. 10, is a much admired, spectacular musical with a curious performance history.
Even with Sondheim's most memorable music and lyrics, "Follies" is rarely seen, especially outside Broadway's palatial theaters. Amazingly, in musical-mad San Francisco this will be the first staged performance since its Broadway premiere in 1971. Why?
S.F. Playhouse Artistic Director Bill English, company co-founder, "Follies" stage director and set designer, says the challenge is the musical's technical demands and its requirement for "10 triple threat leads and a cast of over 20."
Taking place on the soon-to-be demolished stage of the Weismann Theater, a reunion is being held to honor the Weismann's "Follies" shows past, and the beautiful chorus girls who performed there between the two World Wars.
The theater is now bare scaffolding as the ghosts of the showgirls slowly drift through the stage in spectacular costumes and their present-day selves enter for their "first and last reunion."
English says of the S.F. Playhouse production in the Kensington Park Hotel theater on Post Street, which was reconfigured long ago to 300 seats, 187 in the orchestra, giving most of the saved space to the stage, now among the largest in The City:
"We humbly aspire to bring you a 'Follies' that captures the show's genius — and perhaps, in our intimate setting, with only nine rows in the orchestra, we can bring you closer and take you deeper into the hearts of our protagonists.
"'Follies' is many things to many people. As if to demonstrate Sondheim's absolute mastery of musical theater, the tunes in 'Follies' effortlessly emulate song styles of legendary composers."
The show's unforgettable songs — "The Road You Didn't Take," "In Buddy's Eyes," "Too Many Mornings," "The Right Girl," "One More Kiss," "Who's That Woman?" and many more — pay tribute to the era of Victor Herbert, Jerome Kern, Vincent Youmans, the Gershwins, Harold Arlen, Kurt Weill, Eubie Blake, Cole Porter and Noël Coward. And yet it's all unmistakably Sondheim.
English points out the environment in which the musical was written, in 1971: "As America was reeling from the Vietnam War, racial violence and the assassination of our greatest leaders, Sondheim and Goldman are also grieving over our loss of innocence, as we awakened to the lies we told ourselves in the '50s and '60s.
"Many of these treasured chestnuts of the golden era of musicals are satirized as shallow and empty of real value. The irony is that 'Follies' represents both a tribute to the traditional musical and its requiem. Its four protagonists live in delusion and 'Follies' is a play about how each of them fights their way out of their personal folly, from their own lies into the light of truth."
As with all of Sondheim's works, nothing is "Moon... June" simple here. When the 50th anniversary of "Follies" was celebrated last year, the renowned former New York Times drama critic Ben Brantley recalled his introduction to the work:
"The lights went down in the cavernous Winter Garden Theater. It got dark, which I had expected. It stayed dark, which I hadn't. The stage was flooded in shadow, and you had to squint to make out the people on it.
"The grand orchestral music seemed to be eroding as I listened, like some magnificent sand castle dissolving in the tide, as sweet notes slid into sourness. This was definitely not 'Hello, Dolly!' or 'Bye Bye Birdie,' whose sunny, exclamation-pointed melodies I knew by heart from the original cast recordings.
“I didn't know what had hit me. I certainly didn't know that it would keep hitting me, in sharp and unexpected fragments of recollection, for the next 50 years.”
S.F. Playhouse co-founder Susi Damilano tells the company's history with the musical.
“Doing 'Follies' now, against when we originally scheduled it two years ago, has seen our production grow exponentially in its complexity and depth. It was already going to be challenging. It is a huge cast (for us) of 21 plus a band of seven, incredible costumes, a moving set and a cast filled with triple threats. It's no wonder that we will be the first professional production of 'Follies' in San Francisco. Add the pandemic to the mix, and one might wonder if we've lost our minds.
"Our staff, from box office to accounting to production and everyone in between, is working harder than ever. We needed to convert our production office into added dressing rooms, we've rented a second rehearsal space for choreography, we are tested two to three times a week for COVID prevention, and rehearsals are simultaneously in-person and on Zoom.
“Now, despite the pandemic, we are moving forward. Maybe it is a bit crazy, and maybe we should have chosen a smaller, less risky show, but that's just who we are, crazy and willing to take risks.”
English sums it up:
“Surreal, sophisticated, compelling, heart wrenching and epic in scope, this legendary masterpiece uses the musical theater as a metaphor for the collapse of American innocence and naivete.”