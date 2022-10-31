To celebrate food cooperatives and her favorite spreads, cookbook author, co-op maven and ambassador extraordinaire for Indian cuisine Shanta Nimbark Sacharoff is rolling up her sleeves and giving a free class about chutneys at the Sunset Branch of the public library on 18th Avenue. The class is free and open to the public. If you’ve eaten chutneys at Indian restaurants in The City or on the peninsula, where Indians from Asia have clustered, be prepared for your taste buds to be pleasantly surprised by Sacharoff’s varieties.

Unlike many restaurant chutneys, or store-bought products like Major Grey’s — which was named after a British officer — Sacharoff’s chutneys are clean, fresh, organic and inexpensive to make. She uses no sugar or honey, plus there’s nothing oily or salty about them. That’s what you’d expect from an Indian, born in India and one of the grandmothers of the contemporary co-op movement in San Francisco, a city famous for co-ops like Rainbow Grocery.

Jonah Raskin is a novelist and a nonfiction writer who lives in San Francisco.