The City’s youngest artists have covered venues, parks and buses with visual art this month for the Citywide Youth Arts Festival, a tradition 30 years in the making that kicked off with a showcase of student performances last Saturday.
Last weekend, parks throughout The City filled with Japanese percussion and orchestral jazz; Golden Gate Park’s bandshell hosted Filipino folk dance, guitar ensembles, improv and choir recitals while the Mission’s cultural arts center set the stage for ballet and folkloric dancers.
But the shows aren’t over yet. Student artwork will be displayed at museums throughout The City, including the Asian Art Museum, SF MOMA and de Young. Even Muni buses are embellished with stencils of streetcars and paint strokes of Ocean Beach.
“To have all our student artists, and the culture of art in The City, seen as thriving in San Francisco is the vision of what we’re doing,” said Ron Machado, SFUSD arts department director and festival coordinator.
More than 90% of schools in the district are represented in this year’s event, Machado confirmed.
This year marks the return of the festival after a three-year hiatus due to COVID, and has expanded over multiple days in several districts anchored by a youth art showcase last weekend. “The (expanded festival) gave students an opportunity to perform or showcase in neighborhoods where they attend school,” Machado said.
Schools partnered with SFMTA for the 8th year of Muni art, a public art project that places student artwork on city buses. This year, Muni art spanned a variety of mediums, including collage, digital art, stencil and paint, all following the theme of “The Sights of San Francisco.”
Art for buses was inspired by the poetry of students enrolled in free courses at 826 Valencia’s Mission Center. The original work is displayed on 100 Muni buses along various lines that traverse San Francisco, including the 22, 24, 49, 9R, 14/14R and the 38/38R routes.
“Since I created Muni Art in 2015, I always wanted to work with art and poetry students in our local schools,” said Darcy Brown, executive director of San Francisco Beautiful, a nonprofit that advocates for public art projects.
“We want San Francisco youth to know that their creativity is seen and celebrated beyond their school walls,” she said. “Plus, SFUSD teens are some of the most frequent users of public transportation, so it just felt right to work together on this.”
Isabel Lombardi-Coronel, a Ruth Asawa School of the Arts student and featured Muni artist, said the muses for her digital ‘minecraft-esque’ art are “San Francisco’s unique landscapes and people,” which she observed during her commute times.
She added that she used paper collage in her art because she is inspired by the way paper could be used as a versatile, 3-dimensional material. Using this medium, she captured familiar scenes: the Castro theater, the San Francisco Zoo, China Beach and Chinatown.
“In the future I hope to continue developing my artistic style and skills. I also hope to continue living in my beautiful hometown San Francisco,” Lombardi-Coronel said.
At least 120 art teachers were involved in the organization of the festival, Machado confirmed; for some teachers, this event is the culmination of months of work with their students.
And while the showcase is in some ways a finale of that work, arts education is a constant and necessary outlet for students, especially in a post-COVID environment.
“Art helps students build their self-awareness, their confidence, and their identity,” said Machado. “Art allows students to be risk-takers in a safe space. I truly believe that within the arts, students have a chance to be themselves without question.”
Despite studies linking the arts to increased brain function, emotional well being, and achievement, arts education has steadily declined in the nation’s schools since the 1980’s, according to a Rice University study.
But hope remains for students in San Francisco: voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 28 last year, which brings a windfall of resources for public school arts education.
“It’s huge, it couldn’t have come at a better time,” Machado said of the law. “It gives us a chance to increase the number of art teachers in our schools. We’re planning on hiring 60 new (full-time) art teachers by the next school year.”
Machado anticipates the festival will grow to all corners of The City in the coming years, a testament and commemoration of the wealth of artistic riches here.
“Eventually, we want to expand this and shut the whole city down with art, so not a person in San Francisco can turn a corner without seeing some type of art – whether by students or our community arts partners,” he said.