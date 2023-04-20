The City’s youngest artists have covered venues, parks and buses with visual art this month for the Citywide Youth Arts Festival, a tradition 30 years in the making that kicked off with a showcase of student performances last Saturday.

Last weekend, parks throughout The City filled with Japanese percussion and orchestral jazz; Golden Gate Park’s bandshell hosted Filipino folk dance, guitar ensembles, improv and choir recitals while the Mission’s cultural arts center set the stage for ballet and folkloric dancers.

