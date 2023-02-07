Feel like the cards in your wallet are a little stale? If you're in the market for a new library card, the San Francisco Public Library has some pizazz for you.
The library is hosting a special art contest for new library card designs to honor the 40th anniversary of Creativity Explored, an art studio for people with developmental disabilities.
Over 30 designs have been entered, each inspired by the library. The public is invited to view the originals on the fourth floor of the Main Branch until April 30. Both in-person and online voting begins on February 18.
"Our artists had so much fun developing their ideal library card. Knowing that Library patrons will be checking out with an assist from Creativity Explored is a thrill for all of us," said studio executive director Linda Johnson in a release.
Only the top five designs will be turned into library cards — but the competition is steep. Several of the featured artists have been internationally recognized for their work, many have collaborated with high-profile local galleries, museums and artists and almost all have robust portfolios.
Here are some of the competing artists to keep your eye on:
1 of 8
"Koi" (2014), Stella Tse
Watercolor and graphite on paper, 24 x 21 in. Tse takes inspiration from the delicate aspects of nature and Japanese-style printing.
Marker on paper. Perez's expressionism captures the motion of animals and people she is inspired by. She designed a pillow for CB2 in 2014 and was featured in "Outside In: The Art of Inclusion" at Crawford Art Gallery in Cork, Ireland in 2013. Perez continues to be popular at the Outsider Art Fair on New York each year.
Marker and acrylic on paper, 30 X 22 in. Bickerstaff uses American Sign Language, and his visual ASL font has been licensed by emergency preparedness nonprofit Listos California for use during disasters.
Colored pencil on paper, 22 x 32 in. Rivers explains, "My work is about landscape, architecture, bridges, tunnels, and transportation. I am inspired by BART, MUNI buses, streetcars, and trains. I like nature, too. These things are interesting to me." He has been nominated for the SECA award from the S.F. Museum of Modern Art.
Glazed ceramic sculpture, 13.5 x 9 x 7 in. One of Roach's most popular motifs are his eyeballs, which appear in many of his two dimensional works. His eyeball designs were reproduced in the large scale in "Of Here From There | De Aquí Desde Allá," produced in collaboration with Ana Teresa Fernández.
Marker on paper, 12.25 x 15.25 in. Miles' work was featured in several prominent exhibitions, including "This Container Isn't Big Enough" at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, NY, in 2004; and Create in 2011, a traveling exhibition that originated at the UC Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive. His work was also included on one of Google's 2015 self-driving car prototypes.
Mixed media on paper, 14 x 11 in. Miles' small drawings intentionally warp the viewer's perspective to entice audiences into the paradoxically immense spaces of his diminutive artwork. His scenes celebrate ambiguity, particularly in the everyday.
Pen and marker on canvas board, 16 X 20 in. In 2018, Li completed a 19-foot mural at the new Salesforce Transit Center as part of an epic mural project organized by ArtSpan. His work was also used in the San Francisco Muni Accessible Services Guide. Additionally, Li's work is included in the in Art+Action's 2020 COME TO YOUR CENSUS campaign and national toolkit.
Watercolor and graphite on paper, 24 x 21 in. Tse takes inspiration from the delicate aspects of nature and Japanese-style printing.
Courtesy of CE
"Untitled" (2014), Selene Perez
Marker on paper. Perez's expressionism captures the motion of animals and people she is inspired by. She designed a pillow for CB2 in 2014 and was featured in "Outside In: The Art of Inclusion" at Crawford Art Gallery in Cork, Ireland in 2013. Perez continues to be popular at the Outsider Art Fair on New York each year.
Courtesy of CE
"Eggs" (2017), Laron Bickerstaff
Marker and acrylic on paper, 30 X 22 in. Bickerstaff uses American Sign Language, and his visual ASL font has been licensed by emergency preparedness nonprofit Listos California for use during disasters.
Courtesy of CE
"Transamerica Pyramid" (2011), Lance Rivers
Colored pencil on paper, 22 x 32 in. Rivers explains, "My work is about landscape, architecture, bridges, tunnels, and transportation. I am inspired by BART, MUNI buses, streetcars, and trains. I like nature, too. These things are interesting to me." He has been nominated for the SECA award from the S.F. Museum of Modern Art.
Lance Rivers
"Untitled" (2019), Kevin Roach
Glazed ceramic sculpture, 13.5 x 9 x 7 in. One of Roach's most popular motifs are his eyeballs, which appear in many of his two dimensional works. His eyeball designs were reproduced in the large scale in "Of Here From There | De Aquí Desde Allá," produced in collaboration with Ana Teresa Fernández.
Courtesy of CE
"Untitled" (2018), James Miles
Marker on paper, 12.25 x 15.25 in. Miles' work was featured in several prominent exhibitions, including "This Container Isn't Big Enough" at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, NY, in 2004; and Create in 2011, a traveling exhibition that originated at the UC Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive. His work was also included on one of Google's 2015 self-driving car prototypes.
Mixed media on paper, 14 x 11 in. Miles' small drawings intentionally warp the viewer's perspective to entice audiences into the paradoxically immense spaces of his diminutive artwork. His scenes celebrate ambiguity, particularly in the everyday.
Courtesy of CE
"Untitled" (2017), Andrew Li
Pen and marker on canvas board, 16 X 20 in. In 2018, Li completed a 19-foot mural at the new Salesforce Transit Center as part of an epic mural project organized by ArtSpan. His work was also used in the San Francisco Muni Accessible Services Guide. Additionally, Li's work is included in the in Art+Action's 2020 COME TO YOUR CENSUS campaign and national toolkit.
Courtesy of CE
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.