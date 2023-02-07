library cards

A selection of five special library card designs from the San Francisco Public Library.

 Courtesy of the San Francisco Public Library

Feel like the cards in your wallet are a little stale? If you're in the market for a new library card, the San Francisco Public Library has some pizazz for you.

The library is hosting a special art contest for new library card designs to honor the 40th anniversary of Creativity Explored, an art studio for people with developmental disabilities.

