French Bulldogs have surged in popularity across the country. 

Paw-ty people in San Francisco are giving one canine "tens" across the board.

The American Kennel Club released its 2022 rankings of the most popular AKC-recognized dog breeds in the United States on Wednesday. According to the AKC, the French Bulldog is now The City's top dog. 

