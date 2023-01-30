Roxie Theatre

Film buffs outside the Roxie Theatre, where the San Francisco IndieFest holds its 25th year of screening independent films Feb. 2-11.

 Courtesy S.F. IndieFest
When Jeff Ross founded the San Francisco Independent Film Festival in January 1999, it was a four-day event with 15 screenings at the Roxie and Victoria theaters. Much to his surprise, 3,000 people attended the screenings, a turnout that prompted him to annually renew S.F. IndieFest, which celebrates its 25th anniversary Feb. 2-12 at the Roxie and virtually online with 35 features and 62 shorts from 14 countries. 
 

