When Jeff Ross founded the San Francisco Independent Film Festival in January 1999, it was a four-day event with 15 screenings at the Roxie and Victoria theaters. Much to his surprise, 3,000 people attended the screenings, a turnout that prompted him to annually renew S.F. IndieFest, which celebrates its 25th anniversary Feb. 2-12 at the Roxie and virtually online with 35 features and 62 shorts from 14 countries.
Ross’ surprise over S.F. IndieFest’s large attendance in its first year is understandable when considering the humble origins of the festival.
“The festival began because I had a colleague at the valet parking company where I worked in 1998 who had a film selected to play at Slamdance. But when he came back to San Francisco, he couldn't find a theater that would book it,” recounted Ross, who is the festival’s director. “I figured there were other filmmakers out there who just needed a venue to show their films.”
As audiences grew significantly over the years — just prior to the start of the pandemic in 2020 more than 20,000 people attended S.F. IndieFest — the festival started showing at large venues like the Castro Theatre before settling into its current digs at the Roxie.
“We grew big enough to be able to present our opening nIght film at the Castro Theatre for a few years, just like the big guys,” Ross said. “But it's really hard to fill that room, so after a few years we moved to smaller places like the Victoria and the Brava theaters to kick off the fest. Attendance has retracted since the pandemic, so we are now showing in both the big and little rooms at the Roxie.”
Over the years, the festival’s venues also have included the Balboa, Lumiere, Alamo Drafthouse and community spaces such as the Women’s Building, art galleries, outdoor skate parks and underground warehouse spaces, all of which, the festival’s director of programming Chris Metzler said, means the festival “had played most anywhere and seen everything.”
And then the pandemic forced an unfamiliar, necessary reality upon how the festival screens films.
“Making the transition to the virtual world was tough, as it felt anathema to what a film festival felt like to us,” Metzler explained. “But we quickly found that indie filmmakers have spent years making their films and wanted people to see them, and audiences wanted something different than Netflix offerings. So we decided to experiment and quickly found that the community wanted to circle together online. We didn't want it to always be that way, but as a temporary way to share and gather, it felt right. We took what we learned and started to apply it to the festival as things began to open up, which is why we have kept it hybrid.”
So, whereas S.F. Indie started off as an art-house alternative to multiplex theaters before being upended by the devastating demands of the pandemic, post-pandemic it finds itself competing with other virtual entertainment entities, or, what Ross called “Netflix/Hulu/Amazon/etc. algorithm-driven platforms.” And yet, the festival has forged an alternative film-presenting rationale and mode.
“The films we show at the festival are selected because we think they need to be seen, not because a computer noticed you liked a certain kind of movie the last time you selected one,” Ross said. “We are a discovery festival. Viewers can look to us to find things for them to see that may not have made it past the filters. We want to surprise people with new stories from outside the ‘comfort zone.’”
Included among the “outside-the-comfort-zone” films at this year’s S.F. IndieFest are many films set in California and the Bay Area — 34 are local to the region — that range from the grungy tale “Warm Blood,” the festival’s centerpiece flick that has, as Metzler describes it, a “guerilla nature,” to a special quartet of films by Iranian female filmmakers in its “Iranian Women Revolt” series.
“I love how even after 25 years the festival retains the rebellious spirit that birthed it, whether that be in aesthetics or politics,” Metzler said. “That is one time we can have a film like ‘Warm Blood,’ a dystopian film shot on 16mm, but then also have a sidebar program ‘Iranian Women Revolt’ that showcases the cinema made by and about the Iranian women raised after the 1979 Iranian Revolution.”
The “Iranian Women Revolt” series, which includes “The Locust,” “Orca,” “Son-Mother” and “Titi,” is, as Ross explains it, a groundbreaking venture for U.S. film festivals.
“This program was curated by a colleague named Garineh Nazarian at Venera Films, an independent film distributor that releases films from the greater Middle East,” Ross said. “We'd presented other films of theirs in the past, and she reached out to us a couple months ago with the idea for this series. We are the first of what I hope to be many festivals in the U.S. to showcase these films and share the stories of women in Iran.”
But S.F. IndieFest’s enduring core focus and commitment has been on the local community, and especially its filmmakers.
“We continue to showcase local talent and every year select the best feature and short films from around the Bay to play at the festival,” Ross said. “I love hearing from a filmmaker we've invited to the festival how they were longtime attendees of IndieFest and how seeing films at our fest inspired them to become filmmakers. I've heard this multiple times. It's humbling and makes me proud that our films and filmmakers can inspire others to become artists and get their vision out there.”
Ross never expected that 25 years after the founding of S.F. IndieFest he would still be guiding such a venture, but he hopes that the film festival hews to its original artistic mission and atmosphere.
“I really hope we stay anachronistic and true to the idea of independent cinema, with live shared-experience presentation,” Ross said. “We will continue to showcase stories and storytellers that may not find an audience without us. I feel like any of the films we are playing this year would have comfortably fit in our program year one. And vice versa.”