On San Francisco stages at holiday time, anything goes: the traditional, the traditional-with-a-twist, the traditional-with-a-decidedly-raunchy-twist, the queer-centric and everything in between. Music tends to be a major component at many of the theaters, and that’s not counting the annual dance performances: the lush “Nutcracker” at San Francisco Ballet; choreographer Mark Foehringer’s own version for kids 3 and up as well as ODC’s “The Velveteen Rabbit,” also for families with kids; and Michael Smuin Ballet’s Christmas show at YBCA, which always comprises classical and pop music — and not just ballet, but also tap and jazz (including the perennial favorite, a seductive “Santa Baby”).
A Chistmas Carol
On the classical side of theater, there’s Charles Dickens’ 19th-century “A Christmas Carol,” that socially conscious ghost story with a “God bless us every one” happy ending. American Conservatory Theater, the City’s flagship theater, plays it straight, albeit with the addition of plenty of family-friendly merriment. This adaptation, written by Carey Perloff and Paul Walsh, has been running for years and is back after the requisite pandemic hiatus, and with some of the same wonderful actors, such as an icy-cold James Carpenter, alternating this year with former A.C.T. company actor Anthony Fusco, as the miserly Scrooge. And this year Dan Hiatt replaces the late, lamented Ken Ruta, who was particularly lugubrious as Marley’s chain-rattling ghost. Peter J. Kuo directs.
Through Dec. 24. Toni Rembe Theater, 415 Geary St., S.F. Tickets: $25-$130. act-sf.org/christmas-carol
Great Dickens Christmas Fair
For a totally immersive traditional holiday experience, nothing beats the Great Dickens Christmas Fair & Victorian Holiday Party, back after two years. The hundreds of performers on the fair’s stages as well as the shopkeepers, peddlers and assorted chimneysweeps and raggle-taggle urchins, all seem well-versed in the styles and mannerisms of the era. The adults-only naughty postcards revue is off the lineup this year, but Mad Sal’s tavern has plenty of risqué entertainment. This is an impressively period-perfect, time-traveling event for Anglophiles.
Through Dec. 18. Cow Palace, 2600 Geneva Ave., Daly City. Tickets: $7-$45. dickensfair.com
Sleeping Beauty
Also for Anglophiles: A new annual event (as of last year) is Presidio Theatre’s panto, a wild and wacky form of theater traditional at holiday time in Britain: musical parody, slapstick, colorful costumes, zany plot, out-and-out silliness. This year’s panto, “Sleeping Beauty,” features a cast of 18, including the return of such great comic actors as Rotimi Agbabiaka, Danny Scheie and Renee Lubin of “Beach Blanket Babylon” fame. The familiar fairytale is set in a land not unlike San Francisco and includes the usual prince and princess, witch and fairies and a few barnyard animals. Liam Vincent directs.
Through Dec. 30. Presidio Theatre, 99 Moraga Ave., The Presidio, S.F. Tickets: $20-$40. presidiotheatre.org/2022sleepingbeauty
Oy Vey in a Mange
It wouldn’t be Christmas in The City without the long-running satirical a cappella quartet the Kinsey Sicks with their irreverent holiday show, “Oy Vey in a Manger,” in which Angel, Winnie, Trixie and Trampolina (aka Spencer Brown, Jeff Manabat, Nathan Marken and J.B McLendon) are trying to sell off their, er, manger before foreclosure. Things go haywire, of course, and conflicts arise between Jews and gentiles. So clearly this is a show for everyone.
Dec. 7-31. New Conservatory Theater Center, 25 Van Ness Ave, S.F. Tickets: $25-$65. nctcsf.org
Kung Pao Kosher Comedy
And while we’re talking about long-running seasonal shows — and, ahem, Jews — don’t forget Kung Pao Kosher Comedy. With most restaurants closed on Christmas Day except for Chinese restaurants, local comedian Lisa Geduldig decided, in 1993, to offer standup comedy plus a meal to non-Christmas-celebrating Jews, who, according to American tradition, eat Chinese food on that day. Her first venture turned into several days of Jewish-themed stand-up in a restaurant in Chinatown. But the restaurant closed during the pandemic. “I spent almost 30 years trying to turn a Chinese restaurant into a synagogue, and this year I’m turning a synagogue into a Chinese restaurant,” cracks Geduldig. She adds, “I’ve gotten away with having shrimp on the menu at a Jewish event by calling it kosher shrimp, but the synagogue wouldn’t go for it. Treyf is treyf.” This year’s entertainers are Mark Schiff, Cathy Ladman, Orion Levine, Arline Geduldig (Lisa’s 91-year-old mother on video from Florida) and Lisa herself. Need we add that you don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy the event?
Dec. 23-25. Congregation Sherith Israel, 2266 California St., S.F. Tickets: $30-$100. cityboxoffice.com
Shoshana in December
In “Shoshana in December,” a “new poly-holiday musical,” Hanukkah, Christmas and queerness are all part of the mix. Shoshana, comfortable in her monogamous relationship with Danny, finds herself on unfamiliar terrain when she’s invited to a winter rendezvous with Cecily. The show, with book by Rose Oser, lyrics by Weston Scott and music by Matt Fukui Grandy, was first seen in a staged reading at Z Space in 2021; now Custom Made Theatre is world-premiering it with a six-member cast that includes renowned local performer/juggler Sara Felder. Vanessa Flores directs.
Through Dec. 18, Custom Made Theatre at Phoenix Theatre, 414 Mason St., S.F. Tickets: $36-$45 custommade.org
The Jewelry Box
The solo performer Brian Copeland, who first captured hearts with the poignant “Not a Genuine Black Man,” returns briefly for this holiday season with his family-friendly show “The Jewelry Box,” which premiered here in 2013. Six-year-old, preternaturally mature Brian heads into 1970s Oakland to buy mom a Christmas present — the eponymous jewelry box. First, though, he must earn the $11.97 to pay for it — by Christmas Eve. He learns a few life lessons along the way. Copeland is inevitably open-hearted and charming in his performances, which are developed with and directed by David Ford.
Dec. 16 and 17. The Marsh, 1062 Valencia St., S.F. Tickets: $25-$10. themarsh.org
Cinderella
“Nothing will put you in a holiday spirit more quickly than the African-American Shakespeare Company’s seasonal show,” I wrote when I first saw its adaptation of “Cinderella” back in 2010. Of course, the fairytale about the scullery maid, her evil step-family, the prince, the perhaps non-binary “fairy godparent” and the masked ball is not necessarily a Christmas play, but African-American Shakes has been staging it at holiday time with a Black cast for 20 years now. This year’s director, Devon Cunningham, has in fact appeared in the show over the years, as the prince and as one of the evil stepsisters, and has a few ideas in mind for updating it and referencing his hometown, Oakland.
Dec. 4-18, Marines’ Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., S.F. Tickets: $30-$75. cityboxoffice.com