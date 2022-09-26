SF Camerawork has a new home at the Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture’s waterfront campus beside Haines Gallery, Museo Italo Americano and Magic Theater.

Since 1974, the local nonprofit has been integral in supporting and growing The City’s photography community through a robust schedule of workshops, lectures, and exhibitions driven by a collective of artists who “welcomed experimental photography, unconventional techniques, and sociopolitical themes.” Over its nearly 50 years, Camerawork has helped launch the careers of artists including Erica Deeman, Chris McCaw and Meghann Riepenhoff, all of whom have gone on to be major forces in contemporary photography.

