SF Camerawork has a new home at the Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture’s waterfront campus beside Haines Gallery, Museo Italo Americano and Magic Theater.
Since 1974, the local nonprofit has been integral in supporting and growing The City’s photography community through a robust schedule of workshops, lectures, and exhibitions driven by a collective of artists who “welcomed experimental photography, unconventional techniques, and sociopolitical themes.” Over its nearly 50 years, Camerawork has helped launch the careers of artists including Erica Deeman, Chris McCaw and Meghann Riepenhoff, all of whom have gone on to be major forces in contemporary photography.
In January 2021, Camerawork moved out of its long-time home at 6th and Market Streets, challenged by the pandemic and worsening conditions of the surrounding neighborhood. It staged a few pop-up exhibitions at Minnesota Street Project over the course of the next year and a half, but moved workshops and events online. This increased the number of programs offered as well as broadened audiences as far as Japan, Switzerland and Chile, but left locals longing for the old community space.
The plan, moving forward, is to maintain a hybrid online and in-person model, as Camerawork welcomes the public into its new brick-and-mortar home. The gallery, which once housed Hang Art and the SFMOMA Artist’s Gallery — and, long before that, Fort Mason’s blacksmith shop — is a light-filled space overlooking the marina. Breathtaking views of the Golden Gate Bridge and Marin Headlands bring to mind the natural sublime that has long been a mainstay of California photography.
Appropriately, the first exhibition at Camerawork’s new location — Bay Area-based photographer Kija Lucas’s solo show “A Taxonomy of Belonging” — also draws from nature. In it, Lucas, who received a San Francisco Arts Commission grant for the project, presents digital scans of plants she gathered and cultivated from across 13 different states, tracing her family’s history and emigration patterns.
Lucas grounds the work in opposition to Carl Linnaeus’ racial taxonomy, which grouped “varieties” of humans by continent and skin color. She uses her own plant studies to illustrate diversity in relationship to the land, and convey that, as she put it, “I am part of a greater story... that I am from within nature.”
The prints are large and lustrous, the gorgeous color palettes of the enlarged botanical samples, from roses to autumnal leaves to clumps of dirt, standing dramatically against solid black backgrounds. The biggest print, “Underneath the Resting Tree,” mounted directly on the gallery’s rear wall, shows a piece of an Oak tree from a plantation in Bristol, Virginia, where some of Lucas’ ancestors were enslaved. The piece of wood appears to radiate with a luminous golden sheen, its scale communicating the weight it holds in the artist’s family history.
A cluster of smaller studies fill an entire wall in the gallery, offering delicate reproduction closer to the actual scale of their subjects. The influence of Anna Atkins 19th-century botanical cyanotypes is palpable here, yet Lucas’ photographs are too beautiful to ever feel strictly scientific.
Instead, they feel both personal and imbued with personality. It is this personalization of taxonomy that confounds the idea of homogenizing classifications like Linnaeus’. Lucas blurs the line between personal, national and natural history, offering an opportunity to deepen our consideration of the relationship between the people and place.
An artist’s reception will be held at SF Camerawork on Oct. 1 at 3-7 p.m., and an artist talk will be held on Oct. 22 at 12 p.m.
If You Go
“A Taxonomy of Belonging”
Where: SF Camerawork, Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd, Building A, S.F.